Florence Pugh defends her, Zach Braff’s relationship: ‘People have no right to educate me on my private life’

Florence Pugh is speaking out about her relationship with Zach Braff -- and defending their romance to the nay-sayers.

Speaking to Elle UK for the publication's June issue -- out on Thursday -- the "Little Women" actress expressed how she felt about strangers critiquing her relationship, which has been on the receiving end of backlash due to the pair's 21-year age gap.

"I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to," she told the magazine (via People).

Pugh continued: "I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life."

The star went on to explain that she understands "that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it." However, at the same time, Pugh states, "it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there."

"It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there," she added. "My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?"

Pugh, 24, and Braff, 45, were first seen in public together in April 2019.

Last month, Pugh once again fended off her relationship to critics after a birthday tribute she posted for Braff received a slew of nasty comments about their age difference.

"I want to underline this fact: I don't need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life, ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really, it has nothing to do with you," she said in part on her Instagram Story at the time.

She continued: "It's embarrassing and it's sad. I don't know when cyber-bullying became trendy."

Pugh also politely asked social media users to stop following her if they did not agree. "If those rules are something that you do not like then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at [Braff] is abuse that you throw at me and I don't want those followers," she said.

