Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Florence Pugh: A glance at the career of the 'Oppenheimer' actress

Pugh appeared in the Marvel film 'Black Widow' and the 2023 blockbuster 'Oppenheimer"

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
  • Florence Pugh and the cast of "The Falling"
    Image 1 of 10

    English actress, Florence Pugh, debuted in the Hollywood movie scene with the 2014 film "The Falling."  ( Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

  • Florence Pugh in movie "Lady Macbeth"
    Image 2 of 10

    Later, Florence Pugh starred as the leading lady, Katherine Lester, in the 2016 drama, "Lady Macbeth."  (Claude Medale/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Florence Pugh and Paige Bevis at "Fighting With My Family" event
    Image 3 of 10

    In 2019, Florence Pugh shared the screen with Dwayne Johnson during the filming of "Fighting with My Family." This film is based on the real life story of WWE star Saraya "Paige" Bevis. Pugh played the role of the famous WWE wrestler. Here, Pugh is photographed with Paige Bevis. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

  • Florence Pugh and the cast of "Little Women"
    Image 4 of 10

    Florence Pugh was in the Greta Gerwig directed film, "Little Women" in 2019. The cast of this movie included Saoirse Ronan, James Norton, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet. During this same year, she was also in the popular movie, "Midsommar." (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

  • Florence Pugh at the Academy Awards
    Image 5 of 10

    Florence Pugh has walked multiple Academy Award red carpets while part of the entertainment industry. She was nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for her part in "Little Women" in 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Florence Pugh at "Black Widow" premiere
    Image 6 of 10

    Florence Pugh entered the Marvel universe and played Yelena Belova, sister to Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff, in "Black Widow." Pugh also played Yelena in a few episodes of the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

  • The cast of "Don't Worry Darling"
    Image 7 of 10

    Florence Pugh starred alongside Harry Styles and Chris Pine in the 2022 Olivia Wilde directed movie "Don't Worry Darling." (Kate Green/Getty Images)

  • Florence Pugh at the 2023 Met Gala
    Image 8 of 10

    Florence Pugh photographed at the 2023 Met Gala in a black and white Valentino gown.  (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

  • Florence Pugh and Zach Braff at "A Good Person" premiere
    Image 9 of 10

    Florence Pugh starred in "A Good Person" in 2023. The movie, also starring Morgan Freeman, was directed by her now ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. Braff, who is 21 years Pugh's senior, and Pugh dated for about three years. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

  • Florence Pugh at the "Oppenheimer" premiere
    Image 10 of 10

    Pugh appeared in the highly anticipated, 2023 Christopher Nolan directed film "Oppenheimer." (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending