Felicity Huffman's co-stars say she's remorseful about college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman is starring in a new movie alongside Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette.

The Netflix film "Otherhood" follows three mothers who are trying to reconnect with their adult sons. The co-stars revealed in an interview that they found Huffman remorseful about her role in a college admissions scandal.

"Well, I left her a message because I do think she's -- I mean, I haven't spoken to her, but I feel that she's sincerely truly sorry and feels she made a humongous mistake," Arquette told Entertainment Tonight. "I think she dealt with it the best way that you can deal with it, but I know she's probably carrying a lot of shame and guilt and all that stuff."

"That’s all I can really do, is just leave her a message and say, 'You know, I think you handled it the best you could've and I know you feel terrible about this,'" she continued. "We're thinking about you."

Bassett shared a similar perspective. "I think she's handling it like a grown-up person. She's handling it like a grown woman," she said. "It's a brave thing and a courageous thing."

Huffman didn't participate in the movie's press day.

"Otherhood" marks the first movie since she pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to a college admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her 18-year-old daughter's answers on the SAT.

This year, Huffman also starred in Ava DuVerney's mini-series "When They See Us."

"Otherhood" premieres on August 2 on Netflix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.