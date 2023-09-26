'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's mom recalls devastating moment she found her son dead at 25: 'Miss him so much'

"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud's mother recalled the day she found the actor dead in a new interview.

Angus Cloud, also known as Conor Hickey, died July 31 at 25 years old.

"I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him," Lisa Cloud told People magazine. "I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn't want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away. I miss him so much. He was the love of my life."

The actor's death was ruled accidental due to acute intoxication from a combination of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines, the Alameda County (California) Coroner's office previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants," his mom explained to the outlet. "It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing. He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn't kill himself."

Lisa also revealed how Angus spent his last day before his sudden death, sharing time with his uncle, Kevin Cloud. "I was the one of the last people to see him alive," Kevin told People magazine. "We spent about four hours of his last afternoon together. It was an easy and happy time. He seemed supremely fit and healthy. The last thing I said to him was, 'God, you are beautiful.'"

Angus spent his final night with a friend as they tagged the side of a building in honor of a mutual friend who had passed away from a fentanyl overdose. "Conor really wanted to honor him that night," Daniel Aguilera told the outlet. "It meant a lot to him. I got to spend the last night of his life with him creating artwork."

According to Aguilera, Angus was not "messed up" when they returned to the home where the actor was later found dead. "I should have stayed with Conor. I don't know how to live with myself."

The TV star's family previously shared a statement with Fox News Digital announcing his death.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus rose to fame for his breakout role on the HBO series "Euphoria." He starred as Fezco, a high school dropout and drug dealer, on the show, which premiered in 2019.

The actor previously recalled being "plucked off the street" for his role on the hit series.

"I was with some friends," Angus said during Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event in 2022. "We were just hanging out."

"It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy. You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character," he said, referring to portraying Fezco. "You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me."

Following his sudden death, tributes from his "Euphoria" co-stars flooded in, including a heartfelt message from the show's lead actress, Zendaya.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya began her tribute on Instagram. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. "

She continued, "For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

