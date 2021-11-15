'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne says she'll never remarry amid ongoing Tom Girardi divorce

Erika Jayne isn't interested in saying "I do" again any time soon.

The "Real Housewives" star, 50, told TMZ she will "never" get married again as her high-profile divorce from her embattled ex Tom Girardi, 82, continues to drag on.

"No, I will not. Never," the Bravolebrity said to the outlet when asked about a potential future wedding. But Jayne did admit she's open to dating another lawyer.

"Probably not… But then again I’ll probably, I mean, I don’t know… I may need free legal. Who knows?" she joked.

The "XXPEN$IVE" singer initially filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. Before Giradi, Jayne was married to Thomas Zizzo for five years from 1991 to 1996 and they share an adult son.

During her confessional interview on the show, Jayne said, "I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s—ty path. I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn’t live that way anymore."

Jayne told her castmates she purposely kept them in the dark to protect them.

"It would put you in a bad position to give you information that you had to hold," she explained. "It also doesn’t serve me to talk a lot about what is happening legally — or will happen legally — because I am married to somebody who is very good in that area. … I thought about this and tried and tried and tried to talk and tried to work it out and I was met with such resistance. Such resistance. I can’t do this by myself. I can’t convince someone of anything and so I said, ‘OK, well I have to take this step on my own.’"

The former reality TV couple was accused of embezzling funds designated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash after Girardi represented the plaintiffs in a class-action suit against the airline.

Lawsuit docs claim that Girardi represented the family members and then pocketed their settlements to fund his and his estranged wife's lavish lifestyles. The couple has been accused of divorcing to protect the allegedly embezzled money.

E! News reported that the bankruptcy trustee investigating Girardi's assets has filed a motion alleging the performer's businesses have received more than $20 million in loans from her estranged husband's law firm. Jayne denies it.

"Erika has created a new company after the news broke of this scandal, which appears to simply be a successor company," the docs allege, per the outlet . "Erika has multiple financial accounts and the Debtor's books show Erika owes large receivables to the Debtor."

The trustee said that they filed the motion in an effort to uncover potential recipients of fraudulently transferred monies. They also stated that they'll have to touch base with "witnesses" that have information about the money distribution "in order to uncover the whereabouts of potential assets of the estate, including the location of millions of dollars of litigation settlement proceeds or other firm assets."

