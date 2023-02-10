Emma Roberts jokingly chides mom for posting son's face 'without asking'

Emma Roberts jokingly called out her mom this week for posting a photo of her 2-year-old son’s face on Instagram "without asking."

"When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever," the "American Horror Story" actress wrote on Thursday along with her mom’s original post that said "Little man is growing up."

The photo showed Rhodes, who just turned two last December, surrounded by fallen leaves wearing a green sweater and jeans.

Roberts, who shares Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund, has posted photos of Rhodes on her Instagram but only shows the back of his head.

The 32-year-old’s mom, Kelly Cunningham, reposted her daughter’s caption from her story on her Instagram, writing, "The battle continues!!" with two laughing emojis. "I love you Q!! Touche’♥️"

She also posted a tribute to her daughter for her 32nd birthday on Friday.

"Thank you for being my rock on our amazing, wild, fun adventure through life!" Cunningham wrote. "I am so thankful and beyond blessed. You always have my back!!! 32 year of laughter, love and incredible memories. Your a good sport boo. I love you so much! Have a wonderful Birthday!♥️"

Last month, Roberts shared a photo (of the back of Rhodes) for his second birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I love you beyond!"

She also shared one of the side of his head at a playground earlier this week that she captioned, "park day with my angel boy