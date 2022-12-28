Emma Roberts and ex Garrett Hedlund share rare photos of baby Rhodes for his second birthday

Emma Roberts and ex Garrett Hedlund celebrated their son Rhodes' second birthday. The two shared photos of the baby on Instagram to celebrate his special day.

"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I love you beyond!" the "Holidate" actress captioned the Instagram photo of her and Rhodes in their pajamas on the couch.

EMMA ROBERTS ON AUNT JULIA ROBERTS, NOT FEELING PRESSURE TO MATCH HER CAREER: ‘I NEVER ASPIRED TO BE HER’

Hedlund also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of Rhodes.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!!!" Hedlund wrote. "You are truly, ‘Where The Roses Grow!’ I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!!"

Roberts and Hedlund started dating in 2019 and their baby, Rhodes was born the next year in December 2020. The two went their separate ways in January 2022.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Prior to her relationship with Hedlund, she dated Evan Peters from 2012 to 2019. The two were engaged before their ultimate split. Hedlund was dating Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016, prior to his relationship with Roberts.