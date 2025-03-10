Emily Osment, star of 'Young Sheldon' spin-off, files for divorce after five months of marriage

Actress Emily Osment, known for her roles on "Young Sheldon" and "Hannah Montana," filed for divorce from her husband five months after tying the knot.

Osment and Jack Anthony Farina said "I do" on Oct. 12 and filed for separation on Dec. 7, according to The Associated Press.

The court document, which was filed on March 7, cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The couple got engaged in 2023. Osment celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 10, and Farina is 42.

Following the filing, Osment shared a statement with People.

"I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision," she said.

"Ultimately, it didn’t work out."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Osment's representative for comment.

At the time of their engagement, Osment shared a look at her ring with a heart-felt captioned about how "deliriously happy" she was. The post has since been removed.

"I did not know life could be this sweet. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years."

"This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack," she wrote, according to People.

Since Osment filed for divorce, it appears that she has removed her photos with Farina from her Instagram account.

The actress rose to fame as Miley Cyrus' best friend on "Hannah Montana." She starred as Lilly Truscott from 2006 to 2011. In the years following, Osment appeared in the sitcoms "Young & Hungry" and "Young Sheldon."

She currently appears in the "Young Sheldon" spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage."