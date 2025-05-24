Horror hostess Elvira trolls Meghan Markle over pandemic hair dye comparison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iconic horror hostess Elvira has offered some beauty advice to Meghan Markle in a bold message.

After the Duchess of Sussex, 43, previously opened up about a hair disaster she experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t go unnoticed by the queen of goth glam.

The "Mistress of the Dark," 73, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, took to social media to post a screenshot of a news headline that said, "Meghan Markle jokes she looked like Elvira after using box hair dye during the pandemic."

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS SHE STRUGGLED BEFORE FAME AND ROYALTY

Elvira replied on Instagram with a smirk emoji, writing, "Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen just let me know."

Fans were quick to react and commented, "Oh Meghan honey you wished that you looked like Elvira."

"In her wildest dreams, she looked like Elvira," another fan wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Others complimented both women’s physical appearances.

"I’m a big fan of Elvira and Meghan Markle — they’re both stunning, charming, and hilarious."

Another comment said, "Ya’ll gotta lighten up. We love Elvira. Everyone does. But not everyone wants to look like her. Hell, even Elvira doesn’t want to look like Elvira all the time; she’s a redhead! Meghan Markle is the furthest thing from goth. Makes sense she wouldn’t want to look like Elvira. It’s not an insult."

MEGHAN MARKLE’S LATEST PODCAST PLOY ON SHAKY GROUND AFTER ‘TOXIC’ DRAMA, BITTER DISPUTES: EXPERT

The viral moment came to light after Markle recalled a time during the pandemic when she was experimenting with boxed hair dye.

However, what she ended up with was far from the look she had imagined.

"So, my family had just moved to California. We were staying in our friend's home. And because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box,’" Markle said during the April 22 episode of her "Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan" podcast.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But things took a turn for the worse when the dye turned her hair into a shade of black she didn’t expect.



"Instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair," she remarked.

Markle compared her look to the gothic glam that Elvira made famous for decades. Her hair horror story prompted a reaction from the queen of Halloween herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. The couple cited the intrusive U.K. press and a lack of support from the palace as reasons for the move. Since then, they've welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Today, the couple call the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito home.