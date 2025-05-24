Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meghan Markle

Horror hostess Elvira trolls Meghan Markle over pandemic hair dye comparison

'Mistress of the Dark' offers Duchess of Sussex beauty advice after hair dye mishap

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims Video

Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of ‘My Mother and I,’ discusses how the Duchess of Sussex isn't going to be welcomed across the pond anytime soon after her royal exit.

Iconic horror hostess Elvira has offered some beauty advice to Meghan Markle in a bold message.

After the Duchess of Sussex, 43, previously opened up about a hair disaster she experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t go unnoticed by the queen of goth glam.

The "Mistress of the Dark," 73, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, took to social media to post a screenshot of a news headline that said, "Meghan Markle jokes she looked like Elvira after using box hair dye during the pandemic."

Cassandra Peterson as Elvira Portrait Session 1983

The "Mistress of the Dark" offers the Duchess of Sussex beauty advice after her hair dye mishap. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Elvira replied on Instagram with a smirk emoji, writing, "Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen just let me know."

Fans were quick to react and commented, "Oh Meghan honey you wished that you looked like Elvira."

"In her wildest dreams, she looked like Elvira," another fan wrote. 

Meghan Markle in a light sand jacket waves in Ireland

Meghan Markle's Elvira hair dye comment prompts cheeky response from gothic icon. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Others complimented both women’s physical appearances.

"I’m a big fan of Elvira and Meghan Markle — they’re both stunning, charming, and hilarious."

Another comment said, "Ya’ll gotta lighten up. We love Elvira. Everyone does. But not everyone wants to look like her. Hell, even Elvira doesn’t want to look like Elvira all the time; she’s a redhead! Meghan Markle is the furthest thing from goth. Makes sense she wouldn’t want to look like Elvira. It’s not an insult."

Elvira in a black body suit with hands on her hips kneeling on a red sofa

Elvira replied to Markle, "Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen just let me know." (Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

The viral moment came to light after Markle recalled a time during the pandemic when she was experimenting with boxed hair dye.

However, what she ended up with was far from the look she had imagined.

"So, my family had just moved to California. We were staying in our friend's home. And because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box,’" Markle said during the April 22 episode of her "Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan" podcast.

meghan markle

The viral moment came to light after Markle recalled a time during the pandemic when she was experimenting with boxed hair dye. (Netflix/USA Network)

But things took a turn for the worse when the dye turned her hair into a shade of black she didn’t expect. 

"Instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair," she remarked.

Markle compared her look to the gothic glam that Elvira made famous for decades. Her hair horror story prompted a reaction from the queen of Halloween herself.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. The couple cited the intrusive U.K. press and a lack of support from the palace as reasons for the move. Since then, they've welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Today, the couple call the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito home.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

