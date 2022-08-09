Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears teams up with Elton John for first single since conservatorship battle

Elton John has confirmed that he is working with Britney Spears on her musical comeback

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Elton John and Britney Spears are teaming up for a duet, which will be her first single released since a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

Hold Me Closer will be a new rendition of Sir Elton’s classic 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, and will be Spears' first new release since 2016 studio album "Glory." The song’s release date is not yet known.

Britney Spears is teaming up with Sir Elton John for her first new music since being freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

A spokesperson from PA Media confirmed the collaboration on Tuesday, saying that more information will be known in the coming weeks.

On Monday, Sir Elton shared an image on Twitter of a rose and rocket emoji with hashtag hold me closer, with a link for fans to pre-save the song.

While the "Toxic" singer has yet to speak out about her new music, friend Paris Hilton recently revealed that she had heard the song and called it "iconic."

Speaking to Paul Barewijk for his podcast, Paul Voor Je Neus, the socialite said, "I know, it’s going to be iconic. I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza, and it’s insane."

The collaboration was produced by Andrew Watt and was reportedly recorded in his basement studio located in Beverly Hills.

This year has been eventful for the 40-year-old singer, with Spears getting married to long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari in June and announcing she's writing a memoir of her life.

