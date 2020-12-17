Ellen DeGeneres has 'excruciating back pain' after coronavirus diagnosis, feeling '100%' otherwise

Ellen DeGeneres gave fans a brief health update to reveal that she’s having some "excruciating back pain" amid her battle with the coronavirus.

The daytime talk show host announced last week that she was not returning to film her show for the remainder of the year after testing positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, she took to Twitter to share a brief health update and to thank her fans for their ongoing support.

"Just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I’m feeling 100%, I feel really good," DeGeneres, 62, said at the top of the video.

From there, she noted that the only symptom she’s really feeling from the virus is back pain.

ELLEN DEGENERES GIVES EMOTIONAL SECOND APOLOGY TO SHOW STAFF AMID SCANDAL

"One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain," she continued. "Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad."

Fortunately, it seems the celebrity is still in good spirits despite the pain as she closes out the video on a jocular note. After discussing her health, she continues filming as she and the person filming, presumably wife Portia de Rossi, play a quick game of Connect Four that sees DeGeneres win in just four moves and her opponent lament a particularly bad pay that gave Ellen the game.

Her good spirits are in keeping with what she told fans one week ago when she revealed her positive COVID-19 diagnosis to the world.

"Hi Everyone," she wrote at the time. "I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."

ROSIE O'DONNELL REVEALS SHE HAS 'COMPASSION' FOR ELLEN DEGENERES AMID TOXIC WORKPLACE SCANDAL

It seems that the host was due to tape more shows between now and 2021, but her positive diagnosis has waylaid further production.

"Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January," a Telepictures spokesperson told Fox News in a statement.

The coronavirus diagnosis closes out a rough year for the celebrity, who faced immense public scrutiny earlier this year when claims of a toxic work environment and sexual misconduct plagued the host’s reputation for months.

In her opening monologue of Season 18, DeGeneres began by addressing the allegations and vowing to take responsibility in the future and do better.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," she said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeGeneres continued: "I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."