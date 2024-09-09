Expand / Collapse search
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson defends holistic cancer treatment despite backlash

Macpherson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Elle Macpherson is defending her decision to go with a holistic approach to fight her cancer.

In an attempt to be honest about her road to remission following a breast cancer diagnosis seven years ago, the supermodel ignited a powerful conversation surrounding traditional versus holistic treatments.

"It's been a somewhat interesting week as far as the press is concerned," Macpherson admitted Monday morning on TODAY Australia, following her bombshell revelation that she had chosen to disregard the medical advice of her doctors and opt for a more holistic approach to fight a HER2+ oestrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma diagnosis.

"I guess I would say I'm really pleased that it [has] sparked conversation and discussion, because with discussion comes awareness and comes growth," she said of the backlash the initial interview had generated. "Uncomfortable for me, but I think it's very worthwhile in that sense," she said.

Elle Macpherson in a black lacy dress soft smiles as she crosses her arms

Elle Macpherson not only revealed the shocking news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 but that she chose a more holistic treatment plan to fight the disease. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Macpherson - who wrote 17 other chapters about how, in her 60 years, she has approached difficult experiences, including the demise of a relationship and alcoholism - stressed that her book is not solely about her cancer.

"The chapter itself isn't really about cancer, it's about how to make a decision when you're grouped with fear and adversity. …The book is so much more than that one particular chapter that illustrates how to make a decision. It wasn't the decision I made that was important, so much. It's, ‘How did I get there?’"

Macpherson also noted that depending on where you live, treatment plans can look different.

"The whole protocol of how to treat breast cancer and most cancers changes from country to country. And as I said, the book isn't about cancer, and the focus on it is really distorted. It's distorting the rest of the gems that are in the book."

Elle Macpherson in a lace white top stares directly at the camera

Elle Macpherson emphasized that her book is not so much about cancer or other specific events from her life as it is about the path she took to get there. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Still, Macpherson justified her decision to follow a holistic treatment plan, reminding viewers that she had consulted with 32 medical doctors and experts before making the decision to forgo traditional treatment for breast cancer, including a mastectomy with chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy.

"I sought a lot of medical advice, and you know, the bottom line was that it was very interesting because every doctor had a different opinion on how to treat my specific case of breast cancer. And there was no clear path. And there [were] no guarantees either way. And so I just made a decision based on all the information that I had gathered, and what felt right for me. And it's important to mention that I am not giving advice to other people. I'm sharing my experience."

"And so I just made a decision based on all the information that I had gathered, and what felt right for me. And it's important to mention that I am not giving advice to other people. I'm sharing my experience."

— Elle Macpherson

Elle MacPherson walks the runway in a sheer black top with a black blazer

Supermodel Elle Macpherson walks the runway during the Melbourne Fashion Festival in March 2024. (Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

On how she has handled the uncertainty of whether her cancer will return, Macpherson puts herself in the shoes of anyone else facing hardships.

"That's what anybody can put in who goes through any medical adversity or disease. It's the same spirit that's required. You know, do your research, look after yourself, have a positive attitude, and it doesn't matter what you choose - how you choose to treat yourself - that is imperative."

However, Macpherson noted that a combination of treatments might be what's best for most people. "I think this conversation is really important, and it's maybe not even one or the other. Maybe it's a combination… Certainly it's a combination, in many cases."

Elle Macpherson in a black lace plunging dress soft smiles ont he carpet

The 60-year-old beauty admitted that perhaps a combination of traditional and holistic treatment might be the way forward "in many cases." (Getty Images)

The Australian beauty's book, "Elle," is out now in Australia. It will be released in the United States later this fall. 

