Elizabeth Hurley 'never' seriously considered having kids with Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley is opening up about her relationship with Hugh Grant.

During a recent interview on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, "Radio Andy," Hurley spoke about whether she considered having children with Grant during their 13-year relationship. When asked by Cohen, Hurley quickly answered "never," without hesitation, adding it's not something she regrets.

"You know, you'd think all that, but of course, had that happened, I wouldn't have baby [Damian], so you could never regret anything," Hurley explained.

She and Grant began dating in 1987 after meeting on the set of "Rowing with the Wind." They withstood a cheating scandal and Grant's arrest for soliciting a sex worker in 1995, before breaking up in 2000.

HUGH GRANT REVEALS WHY HE CHEATED ON ELIZABETH HURLEY: 'I WAS NOT IN A GOOD FRAME OF MIND'

While she says the two never seriously discussed having children together, Hurley did share that they would often "bicker" about hypothetical children.

"Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, 'It would have to be my eyes.' 'No, my eyes.' 'Your hair?' 'No, my hair. I've got a much better mouth,'" she said. "So, we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who and, of course, none of his children look like him as it happened."

The "Austin Powers" actress had her son Damien, now 22, in 2002, with American businessman Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June 2020.

Grant has five children — Tabitha Xiao Xi, 12, and Felix Chang, 11, with actress Tinglan Hong, and John Mungo, 11, an 8-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son with current wife Anna Eberstein. Looking at where their lives wound up, Hurley told Cohen she is "kind of" surprised Grant had five kids.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He's got five. He's a very good dad," she said. "He has five children that worship him. They adore him. They sit on Daddy's knee and all that stuff."

Hurley was on the radio show alongside her son to promote their upcoming film, "Strictly Confidential," which is also his directorial debut. The movie follows a young woman as she travels back to the Caribbean to find the truth about her best friend's death.

The mother-son duo created some controversy when it was revealed her son directed her in a sex scene. Both mother and son said it wasn't that big a deal, with Hurley telling Access Hollywood the experience was "kind of liberating."

"It's just, it's relaxing knowing someone's behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same on this movie in a way, because you know the things that his script needed me to do in this weren't necessarily things I had always done in movies many times before. But having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I knew that in production, in the post, I knew he would look after me. So, actually, it's kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again."