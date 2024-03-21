Eiza Gonzalez says she's 'given up' on dating after claiming she was 'too hot' for roles

Eiza González admitted that she has "sort of given up" on dating.

During a recent interview with InStyle magazine, the 34-year-old Mexican actress revealed that she is taking a hiatus from pursuing a romantic relationship though she is "dying to have kids."

"I’m not looking anymore," the "3 Body Problem" star said.

González's last public relationship was with NBA star Ben Simmons, who she dated briefly in 2023. The former couple was spotted out together on several occasions in February of that year, with a source telling People magazine at the time that they had been dating "for a few weeks."

The "Extrapolations" alum has also been linked to movie stars including Jason Momoa, Liam Hemsworth, Timothée Chalamet and Josh Duhamel.

González told InStyle that she is only looking for a relationship that can go the distance at this stage in her life. She admitted that she finds it very difficult to recover from breakups.

"I am telling you: When I'm in love, I fall in love so deep, and it takes me so much to get over," she said.

"And the older I get, it's harder for me because I don't play around. I go in, and I give it all," González added. "I am not going to half-a-- anything."

The actress said she has a number of dating deal-breakers: "I definitely have a list of nonnegotiables."

"If you've not gone to therapy," González continued. "I'm not dating you."

González explained that she began therapy at a young age to cope with the trauma of her father's death after he died in a motorcycle accident when she was 12. She recalled that she stopped for a few years but began seeing a therapist again.

The "Ambulance" star also pointed out the complications of dating another actor since she often travels for work. She shared her opinion that a star at the height of his career is "never going to take a backstep for me."

"I’m going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm," González added. "You have kids … and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million. He's going to be like, ‘Well, you can go do that movie.’"

Elsewhere in the interview, González revealed that she contemplated making drastic alterations to her appearance to help her land a job.

"I remember being [told for] so many projects, ‘She’s too pretty for the role. She’s too hot for the role,’" she recalled. "Then I’d just be like, ‘What is Margot Robbie ? She’s the hottest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life.’"

"I had an identity crisis for a very long time," she said. "I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?’"

González is often described as "sexy" in part due to the characters she's played in films like " Baby Driver " or "From Dusk Till Dawn," but she rejects the connotation that the word carries.

"I just think it's an overly sexualized idea of a Latin woman," she said. "It's so disappointing and it's so pathetic."

Separating herself from that categorization "has been single-handedly the biggest challenge of my career," she said. "None of my white friends who were in the industry were getting that. It was just me."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.