Eddie Deezen's manager drops 'Grease' actor after harassment complaints
The actor was accused of harassment by a woman in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland
Eddie Deezen's PR manager has dropped him after the "Grease" actor was accused of harassment by a woman in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland.
Steve Joiner told Fox Fox News on Friday he dropped Deezen as a client.
"It's creepy what he did. It's very creepy. It's very wrong," he said. "I think it's immoral. I think it's sexist and it's unconscionable. All this young lady is trying to do is work support herself, and the last thing she needs is a grown man in his 60s doing something like that."
Deezen, 64, went on Facebook earlier this week and ranted on about a woman, Kara Lashbaugh, who is a waitress at a local restaurant.
In the since-deleted post, per TMZ, Deezen insulted Lashbaugh's appearance, commented on her wearing fake eyelashes, and called her an "attention wh--re."
Lashbaugh clapped back and called Deezen a "creep" who "comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule."
"Eddie Deezen is a f--king CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a-- old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind," she wrote on Twitter.
Deezen has since been banned from the establishment.
Joiner emphasized, "I don't agree with [Deezen's post]. I don't condone it, and I can't handle him anymore. This sort of behavior is predatorial, in my opinion. I'm terminating all future dealings with him."
Deezen didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.