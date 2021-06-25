Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive
Published

Eddie Deezen's manager drops 'Grease' actor after harassment complaints

The actor was accused of harassment by a woman in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Eddie Deezen's PR manager has dropped him after the "Grease" actor was accused of harassment by a woman in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland.

Steve Joiner told Fox Fox News on Friday he dropped Deezen as a client.

"It's creepy what he did. It's very creepy. It's very wrong," he said. "I think it's immoral. I think it's sexist and it's unconscionable. All this young lady is trying to do is work support herself, and the last thing she needs is a grown man in his 60s doing something like that."

Deezen, 64, went on Facebook earlier this week and ranted on about a woman, Kara Lashbaugh, who is a waitress at a local restaurant.

'GREASE' ACTOR EDDIE DEEZEN ACCUSED OF HARASSING WAITRESS

In the since-deleted post, per TMZ, Deezen insulted Lashbaugh's appearance, commented on her wearing fake eyelashes, and called her an "attention wh--re."

Lashbaugh clapped back and called Deezen a "creep" who "comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule."

Eddie Deezen has been dropped by his PR after being accused of harassing a woman in his hometown. 

Eddie Deezen has been dropped by his PR after being accused of harassing a woman in his hometown.  (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

"Eddie Deezen is a f--king CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a-- old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind," she wrote on Twitter.

Deezen has since been banned from the establishment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joiner emphasized, "I don't agree with [Deezen's post]. I don't condone it, and I can't handle him anymore. This sort of behavior is predatorial, in my opinion. I'm terminating all future dealings with him."

Deezen didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment. 

On Our Radar