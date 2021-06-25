Eddie Deezen's manager drops 'Grease' actor after harassment complaints

Eddie Deezen's PR manager has dropped him after the "Grease" actor was accused of harassment by a woman in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland.

Steve Joiner told Fox Fox News on Friday he dropped Deezen as a client.

"It's creepy what he did. It's very creepy. It's very wrong," he said. "I think it's immoral. I think it's sexist and it's unconscionable. All this young lady is trying to do is work support herself, and the last thing she needs is a grown man in his 60s doing something like that."

Deezen, 64, went on Facebook earlier this week and ranted on about a woman, Kara Lashbaugh, who is a waitress at a local restaurant.

In the since-deleted post, per TMZ , Deezen insulted Lashbaugh's appearance, commented on her wearing fake eyelashes, and called her an "attention wh--re."

Lashbaugh clapped back and called Deezen a "creep" who "comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule."

"Eddie Deezen is a f--king CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a-- old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind," she wrote on Twitter .

Deezen has since been banned from the establishment.

Joiner emphasized, "I don't agree with [Deezen's post]. I don't condone it, and I can't handle him anymore. This sort of behavior is predatorial, in my opinion. I'm terminating all future dealings with him."

Deezen didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.