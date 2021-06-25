Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Grease' actor Eddie Deezen accused of harassing waitress

The actor reportedly objectified a server in a rant on Facebook

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Actor Eddie Deezen, best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the movie "Grease," is being accused of harassment by a waitress.

Deezen, 64, went on Facebook earlier this week and ranted on about a woman, Kara Lashbaugh, in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland.

In the since-deleted post, per TMZ, Deezen insulted Lashbaugh's appearance, commented on her wearing fake eyelashes, and called her an "attention wh--re."

Lashbaugh clapped back and called Deezen a "creep" who "comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule."

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

"Eddie Deezen is a f--king CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown a-- old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind," she wrote on Twitter.

Deezen then accused Lashbaugh of cyberbullying, spreading rumors about him, and getting him banned from a few restaurants in the area.

The comedian claims that she just wants "15 minutes of fame." Meanwhile, Lashbaugh told TMZ she's arranging to meet with a lawyer to see what else she can do. 

A rep for Deezen didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment. 

