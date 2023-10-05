Ed Sheeran dug his own grave in his backyard: ‘Really morbid’

Ed Sheeran is looking far ahead into the future.

After he experienced a whirlwind of a year -- in addition to facing a copyright lawsuit, he revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with a tumor during pregnancy and also that his best friend had died unexpectedly -- Sheeran recently admitted he dug his own grave on his property.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt," he clarified during an interview with GQ.

"It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there."

The "Shape of You" singer explained he had built a chapel since several people in his life passed away and were cremated. He wanted to dedicate a special place to mourn his loved ones.

Sheeran, 32, found the chapel so beautiful he planned to be buried there himself when the time came, mostly for his children to visit and remember him.

"People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do," he added.

His comments come after he faced a copyright infringement lawsuit earlier this year.

The English singer-songwriter was accused of copying music chords from Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get It On" in his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud."

In May, a jury ruled that Sheeran was not liable in the copyright infringement lawsuit brought by the family of singer-songwriter Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Gaye's song. The lawsuit reportedly sought $100 million in damages.

Although the "Perfect" crooner took home a legal victory, he previously opened up about the trauma he went through in the last several years.

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter revealed his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their second child.

After discovering the life-changing news, Sheeran’s best friend Jamal Edwards died unexpectedly at the age of 31. These two devastating events left the singer "spiraling through depression."

Sheeran unveiled his "deepest, darkest thoughts" in his album "Subtract," which was his sixth studio album and part of his mathematical albums.

His most recent project is the release of "Autumn Variations" – in which he wrote 14 songs based on 14 loved ones in his life. Sheeran wanted his latest album to be seasonal where it would encapsulate a shift from summer to fall in England.