Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Ed Sheeran defends canceling concert for fans 'safety'

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran caught heat online for last-minute cancelation of Las Vegas stop of Subtract tour on Saturday

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Ed Sheeran found not liable in copyright case Video

Ed Sheeran found not liable in copyright case

FOX Business’ Lydia Hu reports on the verdict in the Marvin Gaye copyright trial.

Ed Sheeran was simply looking out for his fans Saturday when he was forced to cancel his concert as temperatures climbed above 100 degrees in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 32-year-old "Perfect" singer-songwriter provided more context into the last-minute cancelation of his show at Allegiant Stadium in an Instagram post shared Sunday.

"It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything," Sheeran wrote. "I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation.

ED SHEERAN CANCELS LAS VEGAS CONCERT AT LAST MINUTE, FANS DISGUSTED AFTER WAITING IN 100-DEGREE HEAT 

Ed Sheeran holds guitar while performing concert

Ed Sheeran defended his decision to postpone his Las Vegas concert due to flooring issues. (Dia Dipasupil)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special.

MUSICIANS SUPPORT ED SHEERAN AFTER COPYRIGHT TRIAL WIN OVER MARVIN GAYE SONG LAWSUIT

"Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x"

Sheeran's post described the scene at Allegiant Stadium where problems were "flagged" with the flooring when his crew brought in their gear before soundcheck.

Ed Sheeran concert canceled Saturday in Las Vegas

Signs outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas alert fans that Ed Sheeran's concert has been postponed to October. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service )

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Ruber tiling had become unstuck - causing two tall towers to slip overnight by about a foot each," the post said. "Engineers tore the rig apart and reinforced the rebuild but both towers were still found to be shifting."

In addition, "The issue was with the floor rather than the stage itself but Ed and his crew battled for 24 hours to salvage the show."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Shape of You" singer-songwriter announced the cancelation hours before the show was about to start. 

Ed Sheeran performed a few songs at Buckingham Palace

Sheeran recently debuted a docuseries with Disney+. (Leon Neal)

"I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry," he wrote.

While some fans were outraged by the sudden change, others understood Sheeran's decision.

"We sat outside in the heat waiting to get in," one fan wrote. "Nothing but love to Ed! We will be back in October. No doubt you didn’t want to make this announcement."

Another Sheeran enthusiast followed suit with, "Real fans understand that not everything is in our control."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending