Ed Sheeran defends canceling concert for fans 'safety'

Ed Sheeran was simply looking out for his fans Saturday when he was forced to cancel his concert as temperatures climbed above 100 degrees in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 32-year-old "Perfect" singer-songwriter provided more context into the last-minute cancelation of his show at Allegiant Stadium in an Instagram post shared Sunday.

"It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything," Sheeran wrote. "I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation.

"Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special.

"Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x"

Sheeran's post described the scene at Allegiant Stadium where problems were "flagged" with the flooring when his crew brought in their gear before soundcheck.

"Ruber tiling had become unstuck - causing two tall towers to slip overnight by about a foot each," the post said. "Engineers tore the rig apart and reinforced the rebuild but both towers were still found to be shifting."

In addition, "The issue was with the floor rather than the stage itself but Ed and his crew battled for 24 hours to salvage the show."

The "Shape of You" singer-songwriter announced the cancelation hours before the show was about to start.

"I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show . It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry," he wrote.

While some fans were outraged by the sudden change, others understood Sheeran's decision.

"We sat outside in the heat waiting to get in," one fan wrote. "Nothing but love to Ed! We will be back in October. No doubt you didn’t want to make this announcement."

Another Sheeran enthusiast followed suit with, "Real fans understand that not everything is in our control."