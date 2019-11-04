Ed Asner celebrates legendary career, raises cash for autism center

With 373 IMDb credits, four Broadway productions and a successful standup comedy career under his belt, Ed Asner had a lot to look back on at his 90th birthday celebration on Sunday.

As Asner said at the celebration, playing iconic characters for decades has been rewarding.

“I’m very happy with what I’ve gone and achieved,” Asner told Fox News. “But all the sympathy I’ve had, I would have liked that more during the blank areas.”

Asner is best known for playing Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” before reprising the role in a spin-off named after the character. Notable movie roles for Asner include “El Dorado,” “Up” and “Elf.”

With a total of seven, Asner has more Emmys than any other male performer, winning for playing Lou Grant, as well as for his turn in “Roots” and “Rich Man, Poor Man.” He has also twice served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild.

Even at 90, Asner isn’t slowing down – he’s currently traveling across the country performing a one-man-show titled “A Man and His Prostate.”

The show tells the story of a man’s preparations for a comical surgery.

“Oh it’s going fine,” Asner gushed over the show. “I take energy from it.”

Asner currently has 11 upcoming projects, including one titled “The Gettysburg Address,” in which, Asner will play Edward Everett, real-life Secretary of State alongside David Morse’s Abraham Lincoln and Keith David’s Frederick Douglass.

Asner’s birthday celebration, a roast attended by celebrities like Mark Hamill and Cloris Leachman, benefitted the Ed Asner Family Center, an “oasis of creativity,” for the autistic community, as the organization’s website calls it.

The center’s president and Ed’s son, Matt, attended the event.

“My dad and I both have autistic sons, I actually have three autistic sons,” Matt said. “ I joined Autism Speaks many years ago and just through my years in the world of autism, I made (Asner) my ally. My wife and I decided we wanted to create a center that brought what we were looking for when our children were young to the world.”

According to Matt, the center offers art programs, vocational enrichment and mental health services to families that have differently-abled children.

“He was always over 50 to me, even when he wasn’t,” Matt said of his father. “So now, he’s definitely older, but he’s an ox. He a strong man and he’s 90. 90 strong.”