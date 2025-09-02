Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s slimmer look at Venice Film Festival has fans doing double takes

The actor debuted slimmer physique at Venice Film Festival, where his film 'The Smashing Machine' premiered to a 15-minute standing ovation

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Chris Janson on how he and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson became 'fast friends'

Chris Janson on how he and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson became 'fast friends'

Chris Janson tells Fox News Digital the two shared a mutual bond for traditional country music.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shocked fans when he stepped out in Venice, Italy over the weekend. 

On Saturday, the 53-year-old actor debuted a noticeably slimmer physique as he attended the Miu Miu Women's Tales event at the Venice Film Festival ahead of the premiere of his new movie "The Smashing Machine." 

In a video that was taken during the event and later shared on social media, Johnson was seen clad in a light blue short-sleeved button-down silk shirt with a colorful print, which he paired with black pants. "The Fast and Furious" star beamed as he posed for the cameras with his hands in his pockets.

After the post went viral, fans expressed their surprise over the WWE star's appearance. 

"Yep had to do a double take.." one X user commented. 

Dwayne Johnson in 2022 and Johnson at the Venice FIlm Festival in 2025.

Dwayne Johnson stunned fans with his physical transformation when he stepped out in Venice over the weekend.  (RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images; Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

"He’s so lean," a fan commented. 

"The Rock slimming down and still owning every room…legendary glow-up unlocked," another chimed in. 

"New look, same legend," one social media user wrote, while another added, "He looks great"

Dwayne Johnson at the Miu Miu event.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old actor debuted a noticeably slimmer physique at the Venice Film Festival.  (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Johnson, who has not commented on his appearance, will play real-life former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine." The movie was directed and written by Benny Safdie, and has already generated awards buzz for Johnson.

The "Red Notice" star previously shared that he spent up to four hours in the makeup chair and wore 13 to 14 prosthetics to portray Kerr. 

Dwayne Johnson showed off his bulked up physique in a scene from The Smashing Machine.

Johnson previously said he wore 13 to 14 prosthetics for the role.  (A24)

The biographical sports drama also stars Johnson's "Jungle Cruise" co-star Emily Blunt as Kerr's then-wife Dawn Staples. "The Smashing Machine" follows Kerr's rise to UFC glory and his subsequent struggles with opioid addiction and personal demons. The film also chronicles the ups and downs of Kerr's volatile relationship with Dawn. 

On Monday, Johnson along with Blunt, Safdie and Kerr himself, walked the red carpet at the premiere of "The Smashing Machine," which was held in Sala Grande on the Venice Lido. In a video shared on X, Johnson was seen wiping away tears and clapping as the film received a 15-minute standing ovation. Safdie was also seen crying during the ovation, which was one of the longest since the festival kicked off on Aug. 27. 

Dwayne Johnson leans against a column in a scene in The Smashing Machine.

Johnson played real-life MMA star Mark Kerr in the movie.  (A24 )

"The Smashing Machine" also received a nomination for the Golden Lion, the highest prize at the festival.

Ahead of the film's premiere, Johnson appeared at a press conference for the movie in which he reflected on taking on a very different role after making his name as an action star. 

"This transformation was something I was really hungry to do," Johnson said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, ‘Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?'"

Johnson also shared his thoughts on the challenges that actors can face when breaking the cycle of typecasting. 

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from The Smashing Machine.

Emily Blunt co-starred with Johnson in the film.  (A24 )

"You chase the box office, and the box office, in our business that we know, is very loud, and it can be very resounding, and it can push you into a category and into a corner," Johnson noted, via USA Today. "'This is your lane, and this is what you do, and this is what people want you to be, and this what Hollywood wants you to be.' I understood that, and I made those movies, and I liked them and they were fun."

"I just had this burning desire and this voice that was saying, 'What if? What if there is more? What if I can?'" he continued. "A lot of times it's harder for us, or at least for me, to know what you're capable of when you've been pigeonholed into something."

Johnson credited Blunt and Safdie for supporting him, saying their encouragement gave him confidence to take on the part.

"Sometimes it takes people who you love and you respect, like Emily and Benny, to say you can,'" he said. 

"The Smashing Machine" will be released in theaters Oct. 3. 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

