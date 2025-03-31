Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's plane forced to return to Hawaii due to 'mechanical issue'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was forced to return to Hawaii and not land in Houston, Texas, as planned due to a "mechanical issue" on his plane, the actor recently revealed.

On Friday, Johnson uploaded a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, to inform his fans that he would not be making it to the grand opening of the United Football League's second season due to issues on board. The actor is among the owners of the UFL.

"I’m here back home in Hawaii, and I was scheduled right now to be in Houston, Texas. Right now, I was going to be on the field in Houston, Texas hyping up the crowd getting them ready with mana and electricity as we kicked off our UFL, our United Football League season number two, live on Fox," Johnson kicked off the video.

"I was ready to go. Man, I was super pumped to get down there to Texas, to rock and roll with all the players and fans and coaches. I’m just so super-bummed that I can’t be there, and I’m so sorry.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON VISITS CAPITOL HILL TO HELP BOOST MILITARY RECRUITMENT

"Last night, we had some issues with the plane about 35-to-40 minutes into the flight. The pilot comes back to me, he gets down on one knee, and he is face-to-face with me. It’s just me on the plane. Just me and the crew. And he says, ‘Mr. Johnson, I’m sorry to inform you, but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean,'" he continued.

"The pilot comes back to me, he gets down on one knee, and he is face-to-face with me. It’s just me on the plane. Just me and the crew. And he says, ‘Mr. Johnson, I’m sorry to inform you, but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean.'" — Dwayne Johnson

"'We have a problem. We have to turn the plane around, and we have to land back in Hawaii. You have my word I will land you back safely on the island.'"

Johnson praised Capt. David for his "demeanor" in that scary moment.

"He explained to me what happened, and he said it was a hydraulics issue with overheating. He said there are some issue we can work out as we are in the air, and then there’s some that we are not going to take a chance, especially over the ocean, and especially when the computer of the plane is saying don’t fly anymore over the ocean, you gotta get back to land," he continued.

Johnson related to his fans about the moment on a plane when you feel turbulence and begin thinking, "Is this it? Is this how I check out?"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But when the pilot comes out and he has a conversation with you, and he gets down on one knee, and then he goes back to the cockpit, the flight attendant, she was amazing, she goes, ‘Mr. Johnson can I get you anything?’"

He said he told the flight attendant to bring him a drink and "make it a double."

"When you are back there alone with just your drink, and you are thinking about this, and you’ve got everything crossed hoping you make it back safely, you start to realize really quickly the s--- that is really important in life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Then you realize the s--- that doesn’t matter that you are thinking about and worrying about. I had one of those moments last night. Bottom line is: I’m grateful to be back on the ground. I’m grateful to be back home in Hawaii. Super-bummed I can’t be there in Texas," Johnson continued.

While he appreciated the crew for getting "us back to land safely," he also thanked God.

"I appreciate God, the universe… I took this as a sign from God and the universe. I wish, though, I was there in Houston, Texas," he concluded.