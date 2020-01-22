'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson reveals new puppy to world: 'She’s all fluff'

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, revealed the newest furry member of their family to the world.

The couple, who wed in November, took to Sadie’s Instagram to show off their brand new puppy in a series of sweet photos showing them out and about with their new little puppy.

“Meet our Honeymoon baby Cabo Pop Huff,” she captioned the photos. The dog is apparently named after their chosen honeymoon location.

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR SADIE ROBERTSON, CHRISTIAN HUFF SHARE STUNNING VACATION PHOTOS: 'GOD'S FILTER'

“She’s all fluff (and sass), has a blue eye, loves her monkey, can literally sleep anywhere, and loves coffee shops,” the caption continues. “Her middle name is Pop, short for Poppins, cause she’s just practically perfect in every way.”

The various photos show Cabo Pop being held by Sadie, sleeping between her legs and chewing on a stuffed monkey toy.

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR SADIE ROBERTSON CELEBRATES FIRST CHRISTMAS WITH HUSBAND CHRISTIAN HUFF

She shared another post of herself entranced while holding the dog as she walks through a parking lot.

“My lil adventure pup came with me to record my audio book intro today,” she captioned the second post. “Totally should have let her steal the mic.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant got engaged to Huff in June after he popped the question. Robertson and Huff got married on her family’s Louisiana farm after five months of engagement.

People magazine reported that the family converted a tennis court on their sprawling property with hedges and string lights to create a romantic setting for them to exchange their vows and say “I do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” 22-year-old Robertson told the outlet prior to her wedding.