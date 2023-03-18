Drew Barrymore defends 'grumpy' Hugh Grant's Oscars red carpet interview with Ashley Graham

Drew Barrymore is standing by her friend Hugh Grant.

After the British actor was highly criticized for his viral interview with model Ashley Graham, Barrymore is defending her "Music and Lyrics" co-star.

"If you know Hugh, that is his way of loving you," Barrymore explained during her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"People are like, ‘Oh, he's such a curmudgeon and she's so thrown.’ I'm like, ‘no, that is Hugh Grant. You think you're getting this charming movie star and what you really get is grumpy Hugh. And then you fall in love with grumpy Hugh.'"

Barrymore advised others not to take Grant’s cheeky remarks too personally and suggested he’s being humorous with his responses.

"When he says that, I'm telling you, he is being absolutely funny. He doesn't mean one negative thing about it. The person that Ashley Graham met on that carpet is the real Hugh," Barrymore continued.

The "Charlie’s Angels" alum admitted that during her first exchange with Grant, it took some time to warm up to his characteristics, as she continued to insist his comments were harmless.

"Probably like Ashley Graham on the carpet, like, ‘who am I dealing with?’ And then I was like, ‘oh, no, I love you. I want to love you. You're not letting me love you,'" Barrymore remarked.

"As I got to know him, I was like ‘I do love you. I love you for the real you.’ He is a hilarious, good human being."

The 48-year-old actress’ comments come on the heels of Grant’s awkward interview with Graham on the Oscars red carpet.

Throughout the short red-carpet interview, Grant gave brief answers.

When she tried to ask if he was excited to see a specific person win an award, he said, "No one in particular," and when she asked the age-old event question of "What are you wearing?", he just responded with "My suit."

Graham mentioned his appearance in the popular film "Green Onion," and he told her "I'm barely in it, I'm in it for like three seconds." In an attempt to keep the interview going, she asked if he still had fun with the experience, to which he said, "Almost."

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to criticize his demeanor during the interview.

"Is Hugh Grant just an arrogant d--- all the time?" asked one commenter. "He was so rude to Ashley Graham on the red carpet, complete with an eye roll. Maybe he should stay home if he's too good for his industry of choice."

