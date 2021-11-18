Drake pulls 'Splash Brothers' song from French Montana's album in wake of Astroworld tragedy: reports

Drake is holding on to his new music a little longer before releasing it in the wake of the Astroworld Festival, where 10 died and hundreds of other concertgoers were injured.

The Canadian rapper, who joined Travis Scott on stage for the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, Texas, has decided to pull the song "Splash Brothers" from French Montana's upcoming album "They Got Amnesia."

Drake's decision was made out of respect for the Astroworld victims, according to reports.

French Montana's album is scheduled to be released on Friday. "Splash Brothers" featuring Drake was intended to be included on the album but was pulled "without warning" from streaming services, including Apple Music, TMZ reports, citing sources. It is said that the song will be released on the album's deluxe version in the future.

DRAKE APPEARS TO SQUASH BEEF WITH KANYE WEST AS LAWSUITS MOUNT AGAINST ASTROWORLD PERFORMER

Insiders with knowledge about the release claim Drake is still dealing with the aftermath of Astroworld. The 35-year-old artist reportedly feels it is not an appropriate time to come out with new music.

Fox News has reached out to Drake and French Montana's teams for comment.

Astroworld's death toll climbed to 10 earlier this week when it was confirmed that Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old concertgoer, succumbed to his injuries.

"I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening," Sylvester Turner, the city’s mayor, posted. "Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Blount was the youngest victim at the festival. Nine others also died. The Blount family is seeking at least $1 million in damages. The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalized.

A source told Fox News this week that Scott, 30, and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant, are reeling from the tragedy.

"Kylie has been devastated by the tragedy at Astroworld and has been doing everything she can to support Travis in all the emotions he is dealing with on a day-to-day basis," a source said.

Throughout the investigation, Scott — whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster — has been "in a state of shock" as he remains involved with ongoing efforts to stay in communication with the families of those affected by the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For such an unprecedented outcome, they’re handling it as best they can," the source pressed. "Kylie understands that the situation is much bigger than anything she could ever imagine — especially with so much loss of life — and she and Travis are just doing everything they can to be present for each other and all of those who are impacted by the events at Astroworld."

Meanwhile, Drake made headlines on Wednesday for appearing to reconcile with Kanye West, who he previously had beef with.