Drake appears to squash beef with Kanye West as lawsuits mount against Astroworld performer

Drake and Kanye West appeared to end their long-standing feud at an event held at the Canadian native's home on Tuesday.

Both rappers shared a video to their respective social media accounts late Tuesday night showing Drake with his arm wrapped around West's neck. The two sport some mean mugs and even let out some smiles.

Another video shows comedian Dave Chappelle in attendance, speaking on a microphone to a crowd of people about the rappers' apparent reconciliation.

"How lucky we are to be in Drake's home. I'll say it again, make some noise for Kanye and Drake," Chappelle says to the crowd in a video shared by West on Instagram.

Kanye also posted a photo of himself, Drake, and promoter J. Prince on Instagram with a dove emoji as the caption, seemingly symbolizing the peace made between them.

Prince explained on Twitter how he recently met with West. "So I met with @kanyewest to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them. Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did."

He then called Tuesday's gathering at Drake's home a "beautiful night."

"Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert," Prince added. Hoover is currently serving life in prison for murder.

Fans of Drake and West appeared to be relieved that the two have put their differences behind them.

"Legends together = legendary power," one person commented on the Instagram video of the rappers uniting.

"We love to see it," singer Keshia Chante said.

Tristan Thompson reacted with two goat emojis. Jaden Smith also reacted with a comment that reads, "Holy s---."

"This is a beautiful thing for our culture!!!! Ya'll are sooooo much more powerful now!!!" another wrote.

Drake and West's drama dates back to 2018. Tension boiled over when Drake released the diss track "Duppy Freestyle," targeting both Pusha T and West. In response, Pusha T released his diss track titled "The Story of Adidon." The track accused Drake of having a secret illegitimate son, as well as unearthed a photo of Drake wearing blackface, which the Canadian rapper later addressed.

West also went off on Drake for previously following Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Drake joined Travis Scott for a performance at Astroworld. The event ended in tragedy with 10 people confirmed dead after a reported crowd surge. Lawsuits continue to pile against Scott, Drake, Live Nation and more. Meanwhile, West recently dedicated a Sunday service concert to the victims of the tragedy.