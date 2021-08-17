American Pie singer Don McLean, 75, kisses girlfriend Paris Dylan, 27, while receiving Walk of Fame star

Don McLean was all smiles as he received a star on the coveted Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday.

The 75-year-old was joined by his model girlfriend, Paris Dylan, for the special ceremony. The couple posed together as the "American Pie" singer leaned over and kissed the 27-year-old.

McLean and Dylan have been dating for almost five years.

"She is the most wonderful person that I have ever known," the musician told People magazine in March. "I think of her when I sing a lot of my songs."

"I’m honored to have her as a girlfriend and a partner and we have no plans to ever break up," he said. "We are going to stay together and ride this pony as long as we can."

McLean was previously married to his first wife, Carol, from 1962 until 1972. Then in 1987, he tied the knot once more to Patrisha Shnier . However, the pair divorced in 2016 amid domestic violence accusations.

"Love is the most important thing you can have," McLean told the outlet. "You have to love somebody. Hate is such a burden. It’s a complete waste of time. I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I’m crazy for her."

In October, McLean spoke negatively about Shnier. He told The Irish Times, "I can truly say that my ex-wife is the worst person I ever knew… There’s nobody that compares."

"All these love letters that she sent me every month for 30 years -- they immediately turned to salt," he said.

McLean pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault, which was dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to three other charges.

According to McLean’s attorney, he paid the fine "not because he was in fact guilty of anything, but to provide closure for his family and keep the whole process as private as possible."

In response to McLean's comments, Shnier told Fox News: "There is a 10-year restraining order against my ex-husband for the 29 years of domestic abuse that he inflicted on me. The order stipulates that he cannot disparage me on social media. And it is unfortunate that the stipulation does not extend to media in general as that gives him the opportunity to continue abusing me as domestic abusers always do, always find a way to do, even when you manage to physically get away."

