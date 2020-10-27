‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean claims his ex-wife Patrisha is ‘the worst person I ever knew’

Don McLean didn’t hold back when asked about his ex-wife Patricia McLean.

“I can truly say that my ex-wife is the worst person I ever knew,” the singer/songwriter told The Irish Times on Monday. “There’s nobody that compares.

“All these love letters that she sent me every month for 30 years -- they immediately turned to salt,” added the 75-year-old.

The former couple tied the knot in 1987 but divorced after a domestic incident in their Camden, Maine, home in 2016.

McLean pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault, which was dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to three other charges.

According to McLean’s attorney, he paid the fine “not because he was in fact guilty of anything, but to provide closure for his family and keep the whole process as private as possible.”

The “American Pie” star admitted to the outlet that it took four years for the breakup to sink in.

Patrisha did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In April, Patrisha’s attorney Chris MacLean revealed she planned on seeking a hearing on allegations of abuse.

The state supreme court rejected Patricia’s appeal of a judge’s decision preventing her from raising the issue of abuse when her protection order was extended by 10 years, until 2029. But the court said she has the right to request a hearing on whether she was abused.

MacLean said Patrisha, who is identified in the ruling as “Pat Doe,” will request a hearing on the abuse question.

Patrisha is the founder of Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse, which aims to raise awareness of domestic violence by sharing victims’ stories. In 2019, she launched a photo exhibition. At the time, Patricia said her exhibition is important for survivors because it’s about “domestic abuse that we kept silent about for decades, and sometimes decades ago.”

McLean told the outlet that he rarely reads anything that’s been written about him. The outlet noted he doesn’t trust the media “to give him a fair hearing.”

“Don’t read good things and don’t read bad things,” he said. “Because it’s all bulls—t.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.