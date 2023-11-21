Expand / Collapse search
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton teased Kenny Rogers about his plastic surgery: 'It's especially harder for men'

Parton and Rogers were friends until his death in 2020

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Dolly Parton and the late Kenny Rogers always had the rapport of a sister and brother throughout their decadeslong friendship.

Parton said that one of the last times she saw Rogers, she was able to joke with him about the plastic surgery work he had done. "I told him, I said, ‘Kenny. I’m glad I got to live long enough to see you grow into your facelift,'" she shared on "The Howard Stern Show."

"He thought that was the funniest thing, but he did, you know, as he got older … his skin started to loosen, and he looked more natural. But it's always a risk … Every time I go in for anything, I think, 'Lord, please … let this all work out fine."

Dolly Parton in a grey sweatshirt laughs with Kenny Rogers in a white shirt and black vest

Dolly Parton said she was able to tease Kenny Rogers about his plastic surgery later in life. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Rogers was transparent about undergoing the cosmetic procedures, admitting he felt pressured to keep up with the next generation of talent. He was critical of the work he had done around his eyes, despite seeing a prestigious doctor. Before his death in 2020, Rogers shared his "regret" for the eye work, but admitted he was not sure what he would look like if he had not had it done.

In addition to the jokes, Parton said she made Rogers "feel better about" the procedures. "It's especially harder for men because you can't wear the makeup and all the different eyelashes and stuff," she said. "And that was one of the best doctors," she noted of Rogers' surgeon.

Kenny Rogers in 1982 split Kenny Rogers in 2006

Kenny Rogers's face appears different after undergoing plastic surgery, seen here in 1982, left, and 2006. (Images Press/ Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

"You just never know how you're gonna heal, you never know what's gonna go, so you absolutely need to find the best doctors. The most talked about doctors or the ones highly reccommended. If you're gonna do anything to – about your face, you can cover up stuff if somebody screws up things on your body, but boy, if you live with your face out there, you gotta be careful. So I try to do just little bits at a time. I don’t do like really big stuff," she explained.

Parton said she sticks to filler and Botox, only when she really needs it. "And even then, I try to be careful."

Dolly Parton in a white leather jacket and orange pants holds on to her microphone on the field in Tennessee

Dolly Parton has no problem admitting she has gone under the knife, she but says she rarely does anything big. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

She said the difficult part is how your body responds. "It changes your expressions. Even if the surgery itself is good, it changes your personality. It can."

So far, Parton has had good luck. She shared that she is often asked about her face, and she always says, "'Just find the best doctors'"

Dolly Parton sits on a couch with her guitar in her lap

Dolly Parton says part of the problem with getting work done is how your body reacts to it. (Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

"Some of my celebrity friends I'd give them the names of … the doctors I've used. But you’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it. Cause you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

