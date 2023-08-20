Dolly Parton debuts 'Let It Be,' reuniting Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in new recording

Dolly Parton has entered the genre of rock music with a bang – collaborating with two of the world's most legendary musicians in Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on her own version of the Beatles' hit track "Let It Be," which was originally released over 50 years ago.

"Does it get any better than singing "Let It Be" with @paulmccartney who wrote the song," Parton shared to her Instagram, announcing the release of her third single from her album "Rockstar."

"Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when [Ringo Starr] joined in on drums, [Peter Frampton] on guitar and [Mick Fleetwood] playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys," she said.

DOLLY PARTON'S HALL OF FAME INDUCTION INSPIRES A NEW ROCK ALBUM

Starr, of course, was the famed Beatles drummer before embarking on a solo career after the band broke up. Frampton gained notoriety as the guitarist of Herd and Humble Pie. Fleetwood is known as being one of the founding members of Fleetwood Mac.

"Thanks Dolly for doing my song. I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on," McCartney commented on Parton's post.

After being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in May, the country icon shared she would be producing her own rock music, but not without a little help from her friends. Parton's forthcoming rock album "Rockstar" will debut in the fall, and features tracks originally sung by the late Prince and Freddie Mercury as well as Sting and Miley Cyrus.

"When I got nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I thought, well, no better time to do it.' I had always wanted to do it," Parton told Pollstar late last year of recording her own rock album.

Parton has dedicated the album, which will be released November 17, to her husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

"My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, 'One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it.'"