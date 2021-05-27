Expand / Collapse search
Doja Cat rocks see-through dress on 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

The singer took home an award for best new pop artist

By Julius Young | Fox News
Doja Cat made it a point to stand out Thursday night on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

The "Say So" performer, 24, graced the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in a fully sheer see-through gown that left nothing to the imagination.

The Brandon Maxwell ensemble flowed like green curtain over the singer’s curvy figure as she color-matched the dress with green undergarments and pumps.

According to Page Six, it’s the same gown Gigi Hadid wore during her maternity shoot back in September 2020.

2021 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: PARTIAL WINNERS LIST

Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Doja may have arrived in style but she left the awards show a big winner when she took home the award for best new pop artist and delivered a show-stopping performance of "Streets" and "Kiss Me More."

USHER KICKS OFF IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, ARIANA GRANDE AND THE WEEKND OPEN SHOW: 'LIVE MUSIC IS BACK'

She opened up about her upcoming album, "Planet Her," while on the red carpet, telling iHeart it’s "the most visually captivating project I’m going to be doing."

Doja Cat hits dons a sheer gown by Brandon Maxwell at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

"We’re kind of basing it all in space," she continued. "It’s about relationships and kind of run-of-the-mill relationship stuff but I love it. It’s new; the fact that it’s new makes me excited. It’s not a huge political statement, it’s just ‘Planet Her.'"

Doja donned a nude bodysuit during her 2020 MTV Video Music Awards performance and also wore a sheer sequined gown to last year’s Billboard Music Awards.

