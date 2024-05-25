Susan Lucci turned down 'The Golden Bachelorette' despite franchise being her 'guilty pleasure'

While Susan Lucci is a fan of "The Golden Bachelor" franchise, she's not ready to step into the lead role.

In an interview with People, the acclaimed actress revealed she was contacted to star as "The Golden Bachelorette" for its upcoming debut season.

"I believe that they contacted my publicist, and it wasn't for me," Lucci told the outlet. "I watched ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ I really enjoyed watching ‘The Golden Bachelor.' This is a new addiction for me."

Lucci explained her mother, Jeanette Lucci, loved the show, but she wasn't interested in the franchise until a "couple seasons ago." Susan's assistant told her to give "The Bachelor" a chance.

"My assistant told me she was going home to watch ‘The Bachelor’ with her daughters," Lucci told the outlet. "She said, 'Well, it's really good.' I watched it. The first time I watched it was that night a couple seasons ago. I was immediately engaged. I cared. I wanted to know more about these people."

Despite the reality television franchise being her "new guilty pleasure," Susan said, "I didn't pursue [it] when they called my publicist to see if I would be interested.

"It wasn't for me, but I do love watching. I'm a fan. I love watching."

Lucci, 77, was married to Helmut Huber from 1969 to 2022. Huber, an Austrian television producer and writer, died in 2022 after a sudden stroke. He was 84.

People noted ABC and Warner Bros. do not comment on castings, and a source told the outlet Lucci was not offered the role as "The Golden Bachelorette."

Reps for Lucci did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this month, ABC announced Joan Vassos would be the next person looking for love after being unsuccessful during Gerry Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor."

Vassos, 61, appeared on Turner's debut season of the "Golden" franchise but had to leave the show during its third week due to a family emergency.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vassos' season will debut in the fall.

After the news was released, Turner took to Instagram to wish Vassos luck on her upcoming journey to finding love.

"Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever 'Golden Bachelorette," Turner said. "You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one Golden to another … relax, breathe and enjoy, Gerry."

