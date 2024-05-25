Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Susan Lucci turned down 'The Golden Bachelorette' despite franchise being her 'guilty pleasure'

The 'All My Children' actress said starring as the lead on the dating show 'wasn't for me'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Susan Lucci recalls her ‘widow maker’ heart attack scare: ‘I probably wouldn’t have gotten up’ Video

Susan Lucci recalls her ‘widow maker’ heart attack scare: ‘I probably wouldn’t have gotten up’

Susan Lucci recalls her ‘widow maker’ heart attack scare. The ‘All My Children’ soap opera icon is an ambassador for the American Heart Association.

While Susan Lucci is a fan of "The Golden Bachelor" franchise, she's not ready to step into the lead role.

In an interview with People, the acclaimed actress revealed she was contacted to star as "The Golden Bachelorette" for its upcoming debut season.

"I believe that they contacted my publicist, and it wasn't for me," Lucci told the outlet. "I watched ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ I really enjoyed watching ‘The Golden Bachelor.' This is a new addiction for me."

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci revealed she was offered the role of "The Golden Bachelorette." (Getty Images)

Lucci explained her mother, Jeanette Lucci, loved the show, but she wasn't interested in the franchise until a "couple seasons ago." Susan's assistant told her to give "The Bachelor" a chance.

SUSAN LUCCI, 77, EATS SAME 3 FOODS DAILY AFTER NEAR-MISS ‘WIDOWERMAKER’ HEART ATTACK

"My assistant told me she was going home to watch ‘The Bachelor’ with her daughters," Lucci told the outlet. "She said, 'Well, it's really good.' I watched it. The first time I watched it was that night a couple seasons ago. I was immediately engaged. I cared. I wanted to know more about these people."

A close-up of Susan Lucci in a red dress

Susan Lucci revealed "The Bachelor" franchise is her "guilty pleasure." (Getty Images)

Despite the reality television franchise being her "new guilty pleasure," Susan said, "I didn't pursue [it] when they called my publicist to see if I would be interested.

"It wasn't for me, but I do love watching. I'm a fan. I love watching."

Lucci, 77, was married to Helmut Huber from 1969 to 2022. Huber, an Austrian television producer and writer, died in 2022 after a sudden stroke. He was 84.

Susan Lucci wearing a strapless silver dress being admired by her husband in a suit

Susan Lucci's husband, Helmut Huber, died from a sudden stroke in 2022. (Getty Images)

People noted ABC and Warner Bros. do not comment on castings, and a source told the outlet Lucci was not offered the role as "The Golden Bachelorette."

Reps for Lucci did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this month, ABC announced Joan Vassos would be the next person looking for love after being unsuccessful during Gerry Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor."

Joan Vassos on the Golden Bachelor

ABC announced Joan Vassos would be the first "Golden Bachelorette." (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Vassos, 61, appeared on Turner's debut season of the "Golden" franchise but had to leave the show during its third week due to a family emergency. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vassos' season will debut in the fall. 

After the news was released, Turner took to Instagram to wish Vassos luck on her upcoming journey to finding love.

"Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever 'Golden Bachelorette," Turner said. "You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one Golden to another … relax, breathe and enjoy, Gerry." 

Theresa Nist in a white dress sits next to Gerry Turner at "After the Final Rose"

"The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce three months after their televised wedding. (ohn Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

Gerry captioned the post, "And, ABC makes History, once again!!!" Turner has been dominating headlines since he announced his divorce from Theresa Nist three months after their televised wedding. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

