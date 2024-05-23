Country star Walker Hayes on kicking alcohol in 'industry that can often condone that lifestyle'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Country music star Walker Hayes hopes to inspire people struggling with addiction through his music.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter, who battled a drinking problem for years, celebrated his eighth year of sobriety in October. Last month, Hayes released his EP "Sober Thoughts," which detailed his journey to recovery.

Hayes told Fox News Digital he often writes about his personal experiences overcoming alcoholism so he can focus on maintaining his sobriety and encourage others who are dealing with substance abuse issues.

"A big, big mission statement of mine is just recovery. I want to help anyone who is lonely and daunted by that idea," he said.

COUNTRY STAR WALKER HAYES ON WHAT BROUGHT HIS FAMILY BACK TOGETHER AFTER TRAGEDY

"Because there was a time in my life where I would have said, 'There's no recovering from this. You know, this is going to be my life.'

"I'm always writing about recovery once a week," he added. "I mean, there's always one song out of five each week that touches on my story or someone else's."

The Grammy Award nominee noted the country music scene can be associated with promoting drinking culture. Hayes wants fans to understand there is another option.

"I am in an industry that can often condone that lifestyle," he said. "It's about drinking. And so I'm not trying to combat it or battle it or rid country music of that, but I also want to show people and just normal guys like me that there is an alternative.

"And we can address when we have a problem," Hayes added. "And, honestly, our weakness can be our strength, you know? And that's OK."

WATCH: Country star Walker Hayes on when he realized he was his own "worst enemy"

Hayes told Fox News Digital that in addition to promoting his message through music, he has also formed brand partnerships with companies that share his goal.

Last month, Hayes collaborated with Athletic Brewing Company, the largest nonalcoholic brewery in the United States, to release a new American pale ale named after his smash-hit song "Fancy Like."

"We dropped a nonalcoholic beer, which gives you that experience," he told Fox News Digital. "If you love the taste of beer, it's there. But obviously, no hangover and no bad decisions."

While reflecting on his journey to overcoming struggles, including addiction, poverty and loss, Hayes recalled coming to the realization he had often shifted the blame for his problems to others.

"I think my worst enemy — along the whole road — was sadly myself," he said. "But I did a great job pointing some fingers. It was always the bad coach. It was always the bad boss. It was always my parents. It was always this circumstance.

"It wasn't until I began to look in the mirror and go, 'Hey, there's a common denominator here. And it's got a mustache and a beard and a backwards hat.'"

During his interview with Fox News Digital, the musician shared his thoughts on the advice he would give his younger self after overcoming difficult times in his life.

"I'd be like, 'Hey, man, you might need to surrender. You know, you might not need to bark so hard," Hayes said.

"I do know that that was an overcorrection from some things growing up," he continued. "But I think I would tell my younger self to chill out a little bit and just focus on the things that I think the world sees me now trying to focus on.

"I'm not a perfect husband. I'm not a perfect believer. I'm not a perfect dad at all," he added. "I hope people see me now at least just trying and feeling inspired to try. Let's just try it."

WATCH: Country star Walker Hayes on kicking alcohol, staying sober "in an industry that can often condone that lifestyle"

In July, Hayes told Fox News Digital he decided to get sober in 2016 after he had been drinking since the age of 13.

"I woke up one day when I was working at Costco. I was working at Costco from 4-11, and then writing and then playing shows. And man, it caught up to me," he said.

"I woke up one Saturday, and I just felt like I was going to die," Hayes continued. "I felt like physically if I did one more day, something was wrong. And so I stopped. And then one day turned into two and then two turned into a week. And then a week turned into a month."

Hayes' commitment to his sobriety was shaken when he and his wife Laney lost their baby daughter Oakleigh. In 2018, Oakleigh died shortly after birth due to a uterine rupture that almost claimed Laney's life as well.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Hayes recounted how he left Laney at home and drove to a bar after the couple buried Oakleigh.

"I just want[ed] to get in a fight," he said. "I didn't care. I just wanted to get hammered and just honestly fight someone I couldn't beat up. I wanted them to just destroy me, but I wanted to make some damage. I don't know. But I got to this bar, and my wallet wasn't in the door of my car, so I drove back to the house."

Hayes recalled that Laney directed him to a local Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after he returned home.

"I remember going into that AA meeting," he said. "And the first dude that stood up, he was telling his story. And the first line he said was, ‘I was angry.’ And I was captivated. I was like, ‘Me, too,’ you know? And I didn't say anything. I didn't even meet anybody. I just went to that AA meeting and went home. But that AA meeting saved my life that night."

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR WALKER HAYES SHARES JOURNEY FROM ‘ALCOHOLIC ATHEIST’ TO LIFE OF FAITH AND SOBRIETY

Hayes credited his family with standing by him through his struggles staying sober and the ups and downs of his career. The singer married Laney, his high school sweetheart, in 2004. The couple share daughters Lela, 18, Loxley, 10, and Everly, 7, and sons Chapel, 16, Baylor, 14, and Beckett, 12.

Hayes, who has amassed a large social media following, often showcases his children and family life in his posts. In 2021, Hayes' career skyrocketed after a TikTok video of him and Lela dancing to his song "Fancy Like" went viral.

After 11 years in the music industry, Hayes scored a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country chart with "Fancy Like," which also reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song's success also launched Hayes to a new level of fame.

Hayes and his children's hit social media videos have led to brand partnerships, including a commercial for Applebee's and a back-to-school campaign with Great Clips. The singer's social media presence also caught the attention of JCPenney, which enlisted him for a limited clothing collection that was released this month.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Hayes recalled that he was initially unsure if he was the right person to launch a clothing line.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: Country singer Walker Hayes on his new collaboration with JCPenney

"Honestly, when it comes to fashion? When they called me, I'm not sure I was that confident as far as, like, ‘Am I equipped to make fashion decisions?’" he said.

"But as they included me and honestly just dove into my personal story, they gave me more and more confidence, and they allowed me to really, really help create this line.

"A lot of these items are personal that we did together. There's a jacket of my father's that we basically recreated, that I wear every day. And he's gone now, but now there's a jacket out there that other people will hand down, and it'll be a part of their life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There's T-shirts with textures and colors that I feel confident putting on and wearing [on] all occasions," he added. "Honestly, it's my life in clothing form. You know, in 25 items. It's what I do. And so, I give JCPenney so much credit for trusting me, and, honestly, just setting me up for success with this line again."

Hayes recalled that he never really chose his own clothing in the past. The Grammy Award nominee said his mother would pick out clothes for him and his brother and that JCPenney was one of their go-to shops. After he married Laney, Hayes said he often relied on her to choose his apparel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like that's actually a genius way to create a men's line — to use a real dude who probably shops and wears clothes like your normal JCPenney person," he said. "And so I just happened to have a cool job that goes along with it.

"It's been a magical relationship, so organic and something that I would easily continue in a heartbeat. It's been a blast. I can't wait to see it on people. You know, out in the world."

The Walker Hayes for JCPenney collection is available now online and in select stores.