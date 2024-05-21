Go Back
  Published
    27 Images

    Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS

    Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore and Heidi Klum stunned on red carpets this week, at movie premieres, festivals and galas.

  • Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "Atlas" in a white top and black skirt.
    Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Atlas" in a white top and black mermaid skirt designed by Greta Constantine.
    Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Heidi Klum attended the Cannes amfAR Gala red carpet in a pink Lever Couture gown with ruffles, a slit and a long train.
    Heidi Klum attended the Cannes amfAR Gala red carpet in a pink Lever Couture gown with ruffles, a slit and a long train.
    Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival / Getty Images
  • Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival in a champagne gown with a dramatic wing.
    Demi Moore arrived to the premiere of "The Substance" at the Cannes Film Festival in a corseted champagne-colored Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a dramatic wing flaring out from the left bust.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kevin Costner at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga" at the Cannes Film Festival.
    Kevin Costner looked dapper on the red carpet at the premiere of his self-funded movie, "Horizon: An American Saga," in a classic black tuxedo.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jewel at the LGBT Center Gala in a sequined gold dress with feathers, a plunging neckline and a fringe skirt.
    Jewel walked the red carpet at the LGBT Center Gala in a sequined gold dress with feathers, a plunging neckline and a fringe skirt.
    Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt at "The Garfield Movie" premiere in custom Paul Smith outfits.
    Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt at "The Garfield Movie" premiere in custom Paul Smith outfits.
    Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elle King at the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala in a long-sleeved blue minidress with fringe on the sleeves.
    Elle King at the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala in a long-sleeved blue minidress with fringe on the sleeves.
    Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images
  • Bella Hadid on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a sheer brown Saint Laurent minidress.
    Bella Hadid on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a sheer brown Saint Laurent minidress.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Eva Longoria walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a light blue dress with bedazzled straps and daring cutouts.
    Eva Longoria walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a light blue dress with bedazzled straps and daring cutouts.
    Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Chris Hemsworth at a press event for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in a gray suit.
    Chris Hemsworth walked the carpet at a press event for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in a light gray suit and black dress shirt.
    Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures / Getty Images
  • Demi Moore posed for photos at Chopard’s
    Demi Moore posed for photos at Chopard’s "Once Upon a Time" event in a floor-length yellow Oscar de la Renta gown with floral details.
  • Jennifer Lopez at the "Atlas" premiere in Mexico City in a white ruffled Chloé dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.
    Jennifer Lopez at the "Atlas" premiere in Mexico City in a white ruffled Chloé dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.
    Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cher walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala alongside Alexander Edwards in a black dress with sheer paneling and a black coat, while he wore a black suit.
    Cher walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala alongside Alexander Edwards in a black dress with sheer paneling and a black coat, while he wore a black suit.
    Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Salma Hayek walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" at Cannes Film Festival, in a black figure-hugging strapless Saint Laurent gown.
    Salma Hayek walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" at the Cannes Film Festival in a black figure-hugging strapless Saint Laurent gown.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anya Taylor-Joy wore a cheeky red dress held together with twelve black belts in the back, leaving a portion of her backside exposed fo rher appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
    Anya Taylor-Joy wore a cheeky red dress held together with twelve black belts in the back, leaving a portion of her backside exposed for her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
    Photo by Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Priyanka Chopra stepped out of her hotel in Rome, Italy in a sequined black dress with a plunging neckline.
    Priyanka Chopra stepped out of her hotel in Rome in a sequined black dress with a plunging neckline.
    Photo by Franco Origlia/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett channeled one of her Oscars when she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a gold Louis Vuitton dress.
    Cate Blanchett channeled one of her Oscars when she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a gold Louis Vuitton dress.
    Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore walked the red carpet at the "Horizon: An American Saga" premiere in a green off the shoulder Bottega Veneta dress.
    Julianne Moore walked the red carpet at the "Horizon: An American Saga" premiere in a green off the shoulder Bottega Veneta dress.
    Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kelly Rowland attended the premiere of "The Count of Monte Cristo" in a strapless white dress.
    Kelly Rowland attended the premiere of "The Count of Monte Cristo" in a strapless white dress.
    Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Selena Gomez walked the carpet at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" in a black Saint Laurent dress with white bardot sleeves.
    Selena Gomez walked the carpet at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" in a black Saint Laurent dress with white bardot sleeves.
    Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bella Hadid attended the premiere of "L’Amour Ouf" in Cannes, France in a black Versace gown, wearing her hair in big curls.
    Bella Hadid attended the premiere of "L’Amour Ouf" in Cannes, France, in a black Versace gown, wearing her hair in big curls.
    Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Leni Klum walked the carpet at the amfAR Gala in a sheer knit dress with 3D floral embellishments on the bust and hips.
    Leni Klum walked the carpet at the amfAR Gala in a sheer knit dress with 3D floral embellishments on the bust and hips.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett walked the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a black and pink Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a pearl band across her back.
    Cate Blanchett walked the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a black and pink Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a pearl band across her back.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Demi Moore stunned on the amfAR Gala red carpet in a white satin dress with crystal embroidery, a plunging neckline and long train.
    Demi Moore stunned on the amfAR Gala red carpet in a white satin dress with crystal embroidery, a plunging neckline and long train.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Uma Thurman wore a white Erdem Spring skirt with black floral designs and matching skirt to a press event for her new film, "Oh, Canada."
    Uma Thurman wore a white Erdem Spring skirt with black floral designs and matching skirt to a press event for her new film, "Oh, Canada."
    Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sienna Miller looked ethereal in a semi-sheer chiffon purple ruffled Chloe gown on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga."
    Sienna Miller looked ethereal in a semi-sheer chiffon purple ruffled Chloe gown on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga."
    Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paris Jackson attended the amfAR Gala in a textured black mullet dress, showing off her legs.
    Paris Jackson attended the amfAR Gala in a textured black mullet dress, showing off her legs.
    Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
