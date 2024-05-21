Move Back
Must-see star sightings of the week: PHOTOS
Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore and Heidi Klum stunned on red carpets this week, at movie premieres, festivals and galas.
- Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Atlas" in a white top and black mermaid skirt designed by Greta Constantine.read more
- Heidi Klum attended the Cannes amfAR Gala red carpet in a pink Lever Couture gown with ruffles, a slit and a long train.read more
- Demi Moore arrived to the premiere of "The Substance" at the Cannes Film Festival in a corseted champagne-colored Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a dramatic wing flaring out from the left bust.read more
- Kevin Costner looked dapper on the red carpet at the premiere of his self-funded movie, "Horizon: An American Saga," in a classic black tuxedo.read more
- Jewel walked the red carpet at the LGBT Center Gala in a sequined gold dress with feathers, a plunging neckline and a fringe skirt.read more
- Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt at "The Garfield Movie" premiere in custom Paul Smith outfits.read more
- Elle King at the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala in a long-sleeved blue minidress with fringe on the sleeves.read more
- Bella Hadid on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a sheer brown Saint Laurent minidress.read more
- Eva Longoria walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a light blue dress with bedazzled straps and daring cutouts.read more
- Chris Hemsworth walked the carpet at a press event for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in a light gray suit and black dress shirt.read more
- Demi Moore posed for photos at Chopard’s "Once Upon a Time" event in a floor-length yellow Oscar de la Renta gown with floral details.read more
- Jennifer Lopez at the "Atlas" premiere in Mexico City in a white ruffled Chloé dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.read more
- Cher walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala alongside Alexander Edwards in a black dress with sheer paneling and a black coat, while he wore a black suit.read more
- Salma Hayek walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" at the Cannes Film Festival in a black figure-hugging strapless Saint Laurent gown.read more
- Anya Taylor-Joy wore a cheeky red dress held together with twelve black belts in the back, leaving a portion of her backside exposed for her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."read more
- Priyanka Chopra stepped out of her hotel in Rome in a sequined black dress with a plunging neckline.read more
- Cate Blanchett channeled one of her Oscars when she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a gold Louis Vuitton dress.read more
- Julianne Moore walked the red carpet at the "Horizon: An American Saga" premiere in a green off the shoulder Bottega Veneta dress.read more
- Kelly Rowland attended the premiere of "The Count of Monte Cristo" in a strapless white dress.read more
- Selena Gomez walked the carpet at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" in a black Saint Laurent dress with white bardot sleeves.read more
- Bella Hadid attended the premiere of "L’Amour Ouf" in Cannes, France, in a black Versace gown, wearing her hair in big curls.read more
- Leni Klum walked the carpet at the amfAR Gala in a sheer knit dress with 3D floral embellishments on the bust and hips.read more
- Cate Blanchett walked the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a black and pink Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a pearl band across her back.read more
- Demi Moore stunned on the amfAR Gala red carpet in a white satin dress with crystal embroidery, a plunging neckline and long train.read more
- Uma Thurman wore a white Erdem Spring skirt with black floral designs and matching skirt to a press event for her new film, "Oh, Canada."read more
- Sienna Miller looked ethereal in a semi-sheer chiffon purple ruffled Chloe gown on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga."read more
- Paris Jackson attended the amfAR Gala in a textured black mullet dress, showing off her legs.read more
