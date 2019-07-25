Comedian D.L. Hughley says devil worshippers better than Trump supporters

Comedian D.L. Hughley doesn't shy away from criticizing President Donald Trump and his backers.

The actor, who hosts "The D.L. Hughley Show" on the TV One network, went on a rant on Tuesday night about how he could never be friends with a “staunch” person who supported Trump.

“Hell no,” he said, then went on to call them “morally vacant,” “self-centered,” finally comparing them to devil worshippers.

Hughley said that “you could worship the devil and be a better human being than if you worshiped Donald Trump.” He then told his audience to “look up the tenets of the Church of Satan... and then go to a Trump rally and you’ll feel safer around Beelzebub than this dude.”

Throughout the panel discussion, the group debated if a person could still be considered "good" and also be a Trump supporter. Co-host Jasmine Sanders said, “I don’t think you can do that. That’s like saying ‘I’m going to eat a burnt piece of toast but scrape the burnt off.’ It still tastes burnt.”

Hughley argued that "you can’t be a little Trump supporter" and that “it’s not because of his vocal supporters that he’s in power. It’s because of his benign ones.”

The panel also talked about the racist comments Trump made against "The Squad" aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, calling them "anti-Semitic."

“[Trump's] supporters are anti-Semitic,” Hughley said. “He’s calling them racist, he’s racist... when people committed acts of violence in your name and you don’t denounce them and you still support him, you are a vacant human being.”

The host also brought up the comments Trump made against the late Senator John McCain and how the President said there are "good people on both sides" at the Unite the Right rally protest in Charlottesville in August 2017.