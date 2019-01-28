Terry Crews blasts DL Hughley for mocking his sexual assault allegation

Terry Crews on Sunday got into a Twitter back-and-forth with comedian D.L. Hughley for asking why the actor “with all those muscles” could be allegedly sexually assaulted by a former agent at William Morris Endeavor.

Crews said that he accepted Adam Venit’s apology. Venit, who left the agency, did not directly admit to the allegation that he groped the actor but, according to Variety, wrote, “I know that you didn’t ask for any of this. Again, I take responsibility for us being here now, together in this situation. I am sorry for all of it.”

Hughley was asked last August about Crews’ allegations on Vlad TV and questioned how a “dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent not to touch his ass.”

Crews, 50, came across the interview and asked the comedian if he was implying that he ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted. Hughley responded, “You saw the video!”

"You @50cent @unclerush and @tariqnasheed have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny. ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well. When you see me, keep it moving," Crews responded.