Celebrities react to Robert Mueller's testimony before House committees

Robert Mueller began testimony in front of House panels on Wednesday to discuss his investigation into Russian election interference and the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump, prompting some strong reactions from outspoken Hollywood celebrities.

Mueller previously led the special counsel to investigate any collusion between Donald Trump and Russia. His findings were ultimately collected in a 448-page report, but Wednesday marked his first appearance before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees where he could be asked questions directly.

The testimony offered Democrats a chance to shine a national spotlight on Muller’s deliberately inconclusive investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice, as well as offering an opportunity for his critics in showbusiness to lambast the president.

Former "SNL" cast member Rachel Dratch was among the first to comment on the Mueller testimony saying: "The act of looking forward to the Mueller hearings as if anything will come of it feels like having lunch with an ex that you are hoping to get back together with."

"OLC is the Office of Legal Council. It assists the Attorney General as legal advisor to the President.

OLC policy tells Mueller a sitting President can't be charged with a crime.

So if a President commits a crime, Congress must use the power of impeachment. #MuellerHearing," wrote actress Piper Perabo.

"#MuellerHearing I’m hoping this is widely viewed with open minds by all interested citizens and voters so we don’t have to depend entirely on pundits and social media for analysis," wrote director Ron Howard.

Yvette Nicole Brown took a jab at Louis Gohmert, to whom Mueller gave a curt response to a firey question.

"No matter what I'm asked, for the rest of the summer, I'm only responding w "it's not in my purview," wrote comedian Kathleen Madigan.

"You have zero credibility. And soon it will be clear to all that you did in fact obstruct justice - at least 10 times," Mia Farrow directed at Donald Trump.

"Could it be we are simply witnessing a man with deep integrity who is cautious with his words and that we are comparing his style to the way people scream and yell today? Could this be two different styles, two different generations?" mused Maria Shriver.