Disney 'Coco' voice actress Ana Ofelia Murguía dead at 90, Mexico says

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who voice Mama Coco in the Disney Pixar animated film 'Coco,' was an accomplished star of the stage and screen

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, famous in the U.S. for her role in Disney's "Coco," has passed away at the age of 90, a Mexican state arts organization announced Sunday.

Murguía was an award-winning actress with a career spanning decades in film, theater and television.

"With deep sadness, we regret the sensitive death of the leading actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was part of the stable cast of the National Theater Company of Mexico, and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico," the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature announced.

Murguía received the lifetime achievement Golden Ariel award in 2011 for her 40 years on the stage and screen. 

Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia is seen in 2011

Ana Ofelia Murguia is awarded during the ceremony of Ariel Awards 2011 at Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Mexico. (Alejandro Godinez / Clasos.com / LatinContent / Getty Images)

She received the prestigious Mexican film industry award the same year as celebrated director Jorge Fons.

She has been nominated six times at the Ariel awards for best supporting actress, winning in 1979, 1986 and 1996. 

Coco Disneyland Pixar

A float celebrating the characters and music from the Disney Pixar film "Coco" are seen during the Magic Happens Parade on Main Street U.S.A. inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Murguía also holds the record for most nominations without a win for Best Actress at the Ariel Awards. 

She is best known outside of Mexico for her role as the elderly great-grandmother Mama Coco in the Disney Pixar animated movie "Coco." 

The Oscar-winning children's film explores Mexican folklore, spirituality and Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia is seen in 2010

Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia attends a press conference to present the movie "Fecha de Caducidad" at the Sala Luis Bunuel of the Center of Cinematographic Training in Mexico City, Mexico. (Francisco Estrada/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images)

The film received critical and commercial acclaim upon its release for its heartfelt story, cultural authenticity and stunning visuals.

"Coco" won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2018.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

