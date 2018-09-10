Disgraced CBS boss Les Moonves staying on as adviser, network paying millions to #MeToo charities

CBS announced on Sunday that now-former CEO Les Moonves was out and the network would pay millions to #MeToo charities, but a look at the fine print shows he's actually sticking around for a while, and CBS is footing the #MeToo bill.

According to an SEC filing, the high-powered Moonves will advise CBS for one year “in order to provide for a smooth transition of his duties.” CBS will provide Moonves with “office services” and security for up to two years.

The embattled Moonves resigned on Sunday after at least 12 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct in a pair of New Yorker articles authored by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ronan Farrow. The second of Farrow’s bombshells was published on Sunday, hours before Moonves stepped down.

CBS will place $120 million in a grantor trust pending the result of an investigation into whether or not Moonves was terminated with cause. He will receive the money pending the outcome of the investigation.

CBS’ official press release noted that “Moonves and CBS will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace,” but The Daily Mail pointed out that a line in the SEC filing contradicts the talking point and it now appears CBS will foot the bill.

“Within thirty (30) days following the Termination Date, the Company will make contributions in the aggregate amount of $20,000,000 to one or more charitable organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace,” the filing notes.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment when reached by Fox News.

Moonves’ future at CBS came into question in July, when Farrow published an expose in the New Yorker detailing allegations from six women. This week, multiple news outlets reported that Moonves was negotiating a possible exit with independent directors of CBS' board.

Then on Sunday, the New Yorker published claims against Moonves by six more women. Some alleged he forced them to perform oral sex on him, forcibly kissed them, exposed himself to unwilling participants and put the careers of those that rebuffed his advances in jeopardy.

“Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS,” Moonves said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”

Moonves' departure isn't the first time "#MeToo" has touched the Tiffany Network. Rose, a former host of "CBS This Morning" and "60 Minutes" contributor, has been accused of sexual misconduct by 27 women, 14 of whom worked with him at CBS. He was fired by CBS and PBS late last year.

The executive in charge of CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Jeff Fager, is now under a harsh new spotlight as he was also accused of harassment in Farrow’s latest.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.