Denny Laine, Wings and Moody Blues co-founder, dead at 79

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Denny Laine, co-founder of Wings with Paul McCartney, died Tuesday after battling lung disease, his wife Elizabeth Hines confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 79.

The "Band on the Run" singer formed two of the biggest rock bands of all time, both with The Moody Blues and McCartney's Wings.

"My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning. I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him," she shared on social media. "He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week.

Denny Laine, Paul McCartney and Wings guitarist, poses for portrait in the 80s

Denny Laine died on Dec. 5 following a long battle with interstitial lung disease. (Michael Putland)

"He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home. Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. 

Hines added, "He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained."

Laine, born Brian Frederick Hines, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Moody Blues in 2018.

