Dennis Quaid requests to pay more in child support after raking in millions last year

Dennis Quaid is feeling generous after finishing up what was an incredibly profitable year for the actor.

According to TMZ, the "Merry Happy Whatever" star raked in more than $6 million in 2019 alone, meaning his earnings will have an impact on what he forks over in child custody to ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.

Quaid filed documents alerting the court that his current $13,750 monthly payments to Buffington for their twins, Zoe and Thomas, both 12, should be increased based on his boost in income, TMZ said.

The agreement the exes reached in their 2018 divorce stated that Quaid would have to increase his payments if he earns more than $1.3 million per year.

TMZ stated that Quaid requested the court come up with a "below-guideline child support order based on the reasonable needs of Thomas and Zoe."

Quaid and Buffington were married for 12 years before the pair split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

In addition to his big earnings, Quaid also had a monumental 2019 because of his engagement to 26-year-old PhD student Laura Savoie, who is 39 years his junior.

The actor, who has been married three times, recently vowed that his union to Savoie would be his last.