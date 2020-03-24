Dennis Quaid postpones Hawaiian wedding due to coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dennis Quaid has postponed his upcoming wedding to fiancée Laura Savoie due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 65-year-old actor told Billy Bush on "Extra" that he and Savoie, 26, would rather play it safe for the health and safety of everyone invited and instead are currently "hunkered down" at home.

“We were supposed to be married April 4 in Kauai,” Quaid told Bush. “[Actor] Craig T. Nelson gave us his house. It was going to be nice and small.

DENNIS QUAID SHOWS OFF LAURA SAVOIE'S ENGAGEMENT RING

“We postponed… once we started to hear about Italy… We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, 'Let’s just postpone,'" he reasoned.

Savoie revealed her wedding dress was all ready to go and "somehow it made it here from Spain." The European country is also battling the pandemic and asking its citizens to self-isolate.

Quaid said that when it's safe for everyone to travel, he may still want to have the wedding in Hawaii or "we may do something closer to home. We’re going to wait for this to lift.”

DENNIS QUAID HOPES BY SHARING HIS STORY WITH PAST ADDICTION IT’LL HELP OTHERS: ‘LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL AFTERWARDS’

The "Parent Trap" star also encourages others to practice social distancing and wash their hands -- “I think everyone needs to obey the rules.”

Previously on "The View" in December, Quaid said that he knew Savoie was "the one."

"I just know. I really found a partner in life," he told co-host Joy Behar. "[This marriage is the] fourth and final -- this is it.

DENNIS QUAID OPENS UP ABOUT COCAINE ADDICTION, MARRIAGE TO MEG RYAN

"She's really fantastic," he added of his partner. "She has a double master's right now in economics and business. She's just a soulful, wonderful, beautiful person."