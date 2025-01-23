Oscar nominations: Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman lead biggest snubs and surprises

The 97th Academy Award nominations are here!

On Thursday, the 2025 nominations were announced by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott in Los Angeles. "Emilia Perez" topped the list and became the most nominated non-English language film ever, according to The Associated Press. "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" followed with 10 nominations each, "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave," with eight nominations each, and "Anora," with six noms.

While actors such as Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Gomez and more were noticeably snubbed for their parts in their individual films, others such as Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan earned well-deserved nominations.

Here's a look at some of the biggest snubs and surprises.

Biggest Snubs

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"

While French director Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" received a total of 13 nominations, Selena Gomez - who plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of a cartel leader who undergoes gender-affirming surgery - did not snag a single nomination.

Speaking more toward her role in the film, Gomez told Palm Springs Life in December, "There couldn’t be a more perfect time for this film. It is such a true representation of what women are capable of — of how powerful women can be. These women are mothers, they are fighters for justice in compromising situations. All of this is so relevant right now. I couldn’t be prouder to be a Latin woman and to be a part of this story with an incredible lead actress who I hope makes history."

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator ll"

Though the actor received his 11th Golden Globe nomination for his work in "Gladiator II" earlier this month, setting a new record with the most nominations for a Black actor in the history of the awards show, Denzel Washington did not earn an Oscar nom.

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"

In December, Nicole Kidman opened up her "raw and dangerous" role in the film and explained why it's empowering to be viewed as a "sexual being" at 57 years old.

"A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way," the Australian native told The Hollywood Reporter of her portrayal of powerful CEO and mom Romy, who partakes in a hot affair with her younger intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson), in the movie. "From the minute I read it, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been.’ My character has reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all. And I think that’s really relatable."

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Angelina Jolie, who portrays opera legend Maria Callas in the film, underwent months of Italian lessons and rigorous vocal training to perform some of Callas’s biggest hits, according to W magazine.

"I was very ‘in it’ when I was in it. I had seven months of singing class, Italian class, and opera class," Jolie said. "Then, throughout filming, Pablo and the team treated me like a singer—which really meant a lot to me. I had pianos wherever I went, my coaches, my exercises, and every night I was practicing for the next performance. But I'm different because I'm a mom, so I was able to step away from a heavy day at work and think about something else."

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

In the film, Pamela Anderson portrays a Las Vegas dancer getting pushed out of the industry due to her age. Anderson recently told Variety's Studio that securing this large of a role this late in her career "came at the right time."

"Everything just came at the right time. The stars have really aligned. This feels like such a dream experience. And I watched the movie, I felt like it was a dream. Doing the movie, it felt like a dream. And now, it just also feels very surreal, like I’m going to wake up and this isn’t really happening, and then I’ll be really pissed," she joked.

Biggest Surprises

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Demi Moore, who portrays Elisabeth, an actress who is unceremoniously fired from her fitness show at age 50, earned her first-ever Oscar nomination on Thursday.

"It was a very hard film, very raw, very vulnerable to make, but at the same time liberating," Moore told The Guardian .

"I had less pressure than Margaret [Qualley] because she had the added pressure to look amazing. I degrade throughout [the movie], and I knew going in that I wasn’t going to be shot in the most glamorous way or with the edges softened; in fact, the opposite. But there was something freeing about that."