Demi Moore handles Oscars loss by hanging with her dog, eating French fries after fans cry star was 'robbed'

Demi Moore's exciting awards season has come to an end with what many are considering to be a huge snub.

On Sunday, the Academy Awards marked the official end of awards season, and while many were hoping the 62-year-old actress would walk away with her first Oscar at the end of the night, she lost the award to Mikey Madison, who won for her leading role in "Anora."

Following the award show, Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared a photo of the star cuddling with her famous dog Pilaf, while snacking on two huge bowls of French fries and relaxing in a white robe.

"MY winner," Willis captioned the post, adding a French fry emoji.

OSCARS 2025 FASHION: DEMI MOORE, ARIANA GRANDE AND SELENA GOMEZ DAZZLE ON THE RED CARPET

Prior to the Academy Awards, Moore won multiple awards for her portrayal of Elizabeth Sparkle in "The Substance," including the Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critic's Choice Award and multiple others.

While accepting her various awards, Moore opened up about her long career as an actress and how she was once called "a popcorn actress," which she took to mean the accolades she received "wasn't something I was allowed to have."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"I thought a few years ago that this was it. Maybe I was complete. I'd done what I was supposed to do. At a low point, this bonkers script came across my desk. The universe told me I'm not done," she said at the Golden Globes, adding that her win at the show was "a reminder that I do belong."

Moore reflected on her journey this awards season in a separate Instagram post, which she shared on Monday, in which she congratulated Madison on her win and thanked everyone "who has made this experience so full of joy and light."

"As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started," she wrote. "Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of @trythesubstance — @isimostar and @coralie_fargeat it’s been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you. And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next."

Fans were quick to express how they feel about her loss, not only in the comments section of Moore's post, but also on X, formerly known as Twitter. One fan took to the comments section to say, "You earned that Oscar. I’m so sorry, they proved the plot of The Substance."

"The Substance" follows the story of an aging actress, played by Moore, who is let go from her television show due to her age. She then takes drastic measures, injecting herself with a substance, which then produces a younger version of herself. However, things quickly go off the rails.



"You were MY Oscar winner, I’m proud of what you achieved," the comment continued. "You made a film for woman, that expanded to every minority, every person who’s ever been told 'if you changed, you’d be deserving of love.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Truly happy for Mikey Madison but Demi Moore was ROBBED," one X user wrote, while another added, "The layers of irony to this year's race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress. It's kinda sad."

"Demi Moore made a movie about how Hollywood treats older actresses, only to end up losing the Oscar for Best Actress to a younger actress," another user wrote, while another simply wrote, "Demi Moore robbed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While most were upset about Moore's loss, some tried to remain positive.

"As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started." — Demi Moore

"On the bright side Demi Moore won many awards this season and she got introduced to a new younger audience of people and I’m really hoping good scripts stack up on her desk and she just keeps getting amazing opportunities!" one person shared.