Demi Moore's daughter says mom did not snub Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes

Demi Moore may have been the big winner at the Golden Globe Awards, but some social media users have a bone to pick with her.

A TikTok video taken from inside the award ceremony on Sunday night showed the actress greeting and engaging in conversation with actress Elle Fanning following her win earlier in the evening.

Social media users thought that Moore was seemingly ignoring Kylie Jenner's attempts to congratulate her on her win, as she appeared to greet everyone else at the table, including Jenner's boyfriend and nominee that evening, Timothee Chalamet, but not her.

"U don't have to be a fan of kylie to know that's rude of demi," one fan wrote in the comments section. "It's actually disappointing. Kylie didn't do anything so this shows she was looking down on her.If she can do that to her, she will to us."

Moore's daughter, Tallulah, stuck up for her mom in an Instagram story posted on Monday, telling fans to give her mom "a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

"Hi @everyone but really press, NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD – we spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers," she wrote in part.

She continued: "There was not [sic] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

Others in the comments section of the post defended Moore as well, pointing out the actress did acknowledge Jenner and seemed to thank her when Jenner congratulated her.

"Everyone coming for demi, but she did pay attention to ky when she said congrats, it wasn’t a full convo but she wasn’t rude," one fan wrote, while another added, "She said thank you to her! Was not rude at all. They probably don’t know each other. Where as it’s clear she has a relationship with the other ppl there."

The 62-year-old actress won the first Golden Globe Award of her career, for her leading role as Elizabeth Sparkle in the hit body horror movie, "The Substance," in which she plays an aging celebrity who chooses to inject herself with a substance that promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself.

When accepting the award, Moore reflected on her over 40 years in the entertainment industry, sharing that a producer once told her she was just a "popcorn actress," which she took to mean she would never be acknowledged for her work. She also admitted that prior to her role in "The Substance," she contemplated quitting acting.

"I thought a few years ago that this was it. Maybe I was complete, I'd done what I was supposed to do," she said in her speech. "At a low point, this bonkers script came across my desk. The universe told me I'm not done."

Tallulah, 30, as well as Moore's two other daughters she shares with ex-husband, Bruce Willis, Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, celebrated their mom's win at home surrounded by friends.

Scout shared the moment they found out about their mom's win on Instagram, with the caption, "SHE DID IT," followed by many crying emojis.

Tallulah also posted a series of stories, including one of her mom holding the award with the caption, "This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride."