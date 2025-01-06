Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore's daughter says mom did not snub Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe Award for her role in 'The Substance'

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes Video

Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her leading role in "The Substance."

Demi Moore may have been the big winner at the Golden Globe Awards, but some social media users have a bone to pick with her.

A TikTok video taken from inside the award ceremony on Sunday night showed the actress greeting and engaging in conversation with actress Elle Fanning following her win earlier in the evening. 

Social media users thought that Moore was seemingly ignoring Kylie Jenner's attempts to congratulate her on her win, as she appeared to greet everyone else at the table, including Jenner's boyfriend and nominee that evening, Timothee Chalamet, but not her.

"U don't have to be a fan of kylie to know that's rude of demi," one fan wrote in the comments section. "It's actually disappointing. Kylie didn't do anything so this shows she was looking down on her.If she can do that to her, she will to us."

Kylie Jenner and Demi Moore split

Moore's daughter is defending her against online trolls saying she snubbed Jenner. (Getty Images/AP Images)

DEMI MOORE WINS FIRST GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER NEARLY QUITTING ACTING CAREER

Moore's daughter, Tallulah, stuck up for her mom in an Instagram story posted on Monday, telling fans to give her mom "a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

"Hi @everyone but really press, NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD – we spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers," she wrote in part.

Moore's daughter, Tallulah, defended her on Instagram stories.

Moore's daughter, Tallulah, defended her in an Instagram story. (Tallulah Willis Instagram)

She continued: "There was not [sic] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

Others in the comments section of the post defended Moore as well, pointing out the actress did acknowledge Jenner and seemed to thank her when Jenner congratulated her.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"Everyone coming for demi, but she did pay attention to ky when she said congrats, it wasn’t a full convo but she wasn’t rude," one fan wrote, while another added, "She said thank you to her! Was not rude at all. They probably don’t know each other. Where as it’s clear she has a relationship with the other ppl there."

The 62-year-old actress won the first Golden Globe Award of her career, for her leading role as Elizabeth Sparkle in the hit body horror movie, "The Substance," in which she plays an aging celebrity who chooses to inject herself with a substance that promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself.

Actress Demi Moore smiles on stage with Golden Globe award

Moore said a producer once told her that she was a "popcorn actress." (Chris Polk)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When accepting the award, Moore reflected on her over 40 years in the entertainment industry, sharing that a producer once told her she was just a "popcorn actress," which she took to mean she would never be acknowledged for her work. She also admitted that prior to her role in "The Substance," she contemplated quitting acting.

"I thought a few years ago that this was it. Maybe I was complete, I'd done what I was supposed to do," she said in her speech. "At a low point, this bonkers script came across my desk. The universe told me I'm not done." 

"There was not [sic] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

— Tallulah Willis

Tallulah, 30, as well as Moore's two other daughters she shares with ex-husband, Bruce Willis, Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, celebrated their mom's win at home surrounded by friends.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Scout shared the moment they found out about their mom's win on Instagram, with the caption, "SHE DID IT," followed by many crying emojis.

Demi Moore with her daughters at the Vanity Fair oscars party

Moore's daughters celebrated their mom's big win on social media. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Tallulah also posted a series of stories, including one of her mom holding the award with the caption, "This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Related Topics

Trending