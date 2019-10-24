Demi Moore says ex-husband, Bruce Willis, didn't deserve to be paid more than her

Demi Moore is continuing to be incredibly candid.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show" Wednesday, the 56-year-old actress name-dropped the one male co-star who she believes didn't deserve to make more money than her: her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

It all started when Moore and host James Corden were participating in a segment called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which Corden and his guests are faced with the choice of answering a tough question or eating a challenging delicacy.

DEMI MOORE'S PARENTS ALLOWED HER TO START DRIVING AT 12 YEARS OLD

"Demi, you are viewed as a pioneer for equal pay for women in Hollywood," Corden, 41, began. "Who is an actor you've worked with who got paid more money than you that didn't deserve to?"

Instead of drinking a "hot-sauce shooter," Moore opted to share her thoughts.

"Where do I start the list?" the star joked.

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE'S 'SO OVERWHELMED' THAT HER MEMOIR 'INSIDE OUT' IS A BESTSELLER

"I don't know if I can say he didn't deserve. That's not necessarily up to me to say," she added before confessing: "I'd say Bruce Willis."

However, Moore didn't divulge which movie she was referring to. The former couple worked together on the 1991 film "Mortal Thoughts," the 1996 movie "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," as well as the 2003 flick "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," which saw Moore in a starring role, while Willis made a cameo.

A shocked Corden let out a large laugh before posing the question again. Moore backtracked and clarified her answer: "No. I can't say that he didn't deserve it."

"Well, then you're not answering the question," stated a confused Corden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can't say it," responded Moore, who then took a small sip of the hot sauce.

Moore and the “Die Hard” franchise star, 64, were married from 1987 to 2000. They had three children together: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25.

The exes are still on good terms, with Willis even stepping out to support Moore at the launch of her tell-all memoir, "Inside Out," last month.