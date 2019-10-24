Demi Moore's parents allowed her to start driving at 12 years old

Demi Moore shocked fans with her tell-all memoir, "Inside Out," last month and she's still continuing to make headlines.

While making an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corben" Wednesday night, the 56-year-old actress explained how she had an unconventional childhood and very relaxed parents.

Moore was even allowed to drive the family car at just 12 years old.

"I had very young parents. Part of their lack of quality of decision-making — they would let me take the car, with friends in the car,” she remembered. “The rule was that I had to say that I took the car without permission. They saw that as a win-win for everyone.”

And getting pulled over by authorities indeed happened. “It happened," Moore added. "I did get stopped and said exactly what I was supposed to. My mother showed up, playing her part beautifully.”

At another point in the late-night show, Moore and Corden played "Spill Your Guts" during which – to avoid eating a 100-year-old egg– Moore admitted the worst movie she's ever been in was "Parasite 3-D."

She also took a jab at ex-husband and father of her three daughters, Bruce Willis.

Corden asked Moore which male actor she worked with was the most undeserving to earn a bigger paycheck than her for a movie.

Moore picked Willis: "I did say that I couldn't say he didn't deserve it," she said.