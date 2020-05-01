Demi Moore, Bruce Willis dance together in quarantine as Rumer teases them: 'Act like you like each other'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Moore-Willis household is having fun in quarantine.

On Friday, Rumer Willis took to Instagram to share several clips of her father, Bruce Willis, and mother, Demi Moore, goofing off and dancing together.

"Act like you like each other," Rumer, 31, is heard telling her parents, who are both wearing all-black outfits and have serious expressions on their faces with their arms crossed.

Moore, 57, then suddenly breaks out in a smile and starts dancing as Willis, 65, bops his head and one knee.

"Here’s what we gotta do. OK, one, two, one, two, three, here we go," Willis eventually tells Moore as they begin to do a dance together, while Rumer laughs hysterically.

"Come on pick it up, pick it up! Take it down the hall," Willis exclaims as the former couple's daughter, Tallulah, 26, is seen joining in.

In the final clip, the "Die Hard" star moonwalks while singing "Don't get in my way," as he goes past Moore and Tallulah.

"Update: This is where we are at...," Rumer captioned the post.

In addition to dance sessions, the Willis-Moore crew has kept busy with plenty of activities, including a "family paint night," and they've also created a "quarantine edition" book club.

The exes have been self-isolating at Moore's Idaho home with their three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, 28, along with the latter two sisters' significant others.

Meanwhile, Willis' wife, Emma Heming, and the couple's children -- Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5 -- are in Los Angeles.

Scout recently revealed why Willis is isolating with his ex-wife rather than his current wife, explaining that Heming and the kids originally planned on joining the group at Moore's Idaho home. The plan changed, however, when one of Willis and Heming's daughters accidentally got hold of a hypothermic needle at a park and needed to be tested.

Heming and the younger girls stuck around in Los Angeles to await test results after the incident, Scout said, "then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report