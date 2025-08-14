Death certificate for Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock lists seizures as contributing factor: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details into the death of Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, emerged Thursday.

Blackstock reportedly suffered from seizures, which were listed as "significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause," according to People magazine, citing Blackstock's death certificate.

Blackstock died Aug. 7 after a "brave and courageous" three-year battle with cancer , a family rep told Fox News Digital at the time. He was 48.

Blackstock was listed as a rodeo producer in the rodeo industry, the outlet reported. An autopsy was not performed, and Blackstock was reportedly cremated.

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family ," Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told Fox News Digital. Blackstock's cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

The manner of death was natural causes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.