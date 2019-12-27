Dean Cain slams website claiming Hallmark Christmas movies are 'fascist propaganda': 'It's ridiculous, insane'

Hallmark veteran actor Dean Cain is coming to the network's defense after a website published a contentious article claiming its holiday movies are "fascist propaganda."

Cain appeared on Friday's episode of "Fox & Friends" and blasted Salon.com and its writer, Amanda Marcotte, for spewing out "terrible" allegations against Hallmark on Wednesday.

Marcotte's article titled "Hallmark movies are fascist propaganda," released on Christmas, argued that the network's holiday film schedule is "like a trip into an uncanny valley of shiny-teethed, blow-dried heteronormative whiteness, with only a few token movies with characters of color."

Cain, who has appeared in 10 Hallmark movies, shared that the article was "the most ridiculous thing" to wake up to and read on Christmas morning.

"It's insane because Hallmark movies are about love," Cain told the "Fox & Friends" hosts. "They're about bringing people together. They're not about division or anything of that nature."

The actor, also known for his role as Superman/Clark Kent in the TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," claimed Hallmark films are "the farthest thing from fascism that exists out there."

"If you want to know who the fascist is, look who wrote the article," Cain continued. "They're the fascists telling you what you should believe or what you have to do, or you have to conform to their view of what society should be, which is completely insane."

Cain admitted he has not appeared in a Hallmark film for a "couple years," but still found Salon's bashing of Hallmark "a boldface attack on Christmas and love."

"It's just a bunch of hate," Cain said.

Marcotte shared her controversial piece on Twitter on Wednesday, and then defended her words hours later after receiving mixed criticism.

"Laughing at the right-wingers calling me 'joyless' because I think Hallmark movies are dumb. I think someone's life is joyless if their only source of entertainment is such empty schmaltz. What a depressing life, free of real, satisfying entertainments and hobbies," the writer tweeted.

Hallmark has been ensnared in controversy this month, following the channel's decision to pull an advertisement that featured two brides kissing during a same-sex wedding ceremony. The network ultimately responded to the controversy by reinstating the commercial days later.

Actress Hilarie Burton doubled down on the allegations by accusing Hallmark of letting her go from a Hallmark job after she voiced her support for including an LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting.