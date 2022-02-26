Ukraine native Milla Jovovich 'heartbroken' over Russia invasion: 'I am torn in two'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Milla Jovovich is distraught over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The actress and model, who was born in Ukraine, said in an Instagram post Friday she's "torn in two" over the events.

"I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding," her post begins.

"My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them," she continues.

Jovovich, 46, recalled hearing the pangs of war from her older family members.

"I remember the war in my father's homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears," her post concludes, along with the hashtag #helpukraine.

The actress also included a link in her Instagram bio that takes people to a document filled with resources on how to help Ukrainians.

Russia pushed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases while sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Russia announced Saturday that Vladimir Putin's army has been "given orders today to develop the offensive along all axes in line with the operation plan," with its main objective being the capture of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, according to reports.

The U.S. sees signs that Russia is "increasingly frustrated" by a lack of momentum in the invasion of Ukraine, particularly in the north of the country, a U.S. defense official said Saturday.

Jovovich is one of several celebrities who have spoken out about the horror overseas. Ukranian-born star Maks Chmerkovskiy , a choreographer known for showcasing his talents on " Dancing with the Stars ," revealed on Thursday that he's in his native country and communicated his fear as he planned to head to a bomb shelter.

Chmerkovskiy updated fans on Saturday, letting them know he's safe.

"Conjuring" actress Vera Farmiga, who has Ukrainian roots, posted to Instagram the country's flag along with some lyrics from its national anthem. She used the hashtag #IStandWithUkraiine.

Regina Spektor, a Grammy-nominated singer, compared Putin's actions to the Nazis during World War II in an Instagram post .

Other stars have taken action to help with donations. "Real Housewives" alum Bethenny Frankel is extending her hand through her BStrong initiative by supplying $10 million in aid.